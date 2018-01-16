Babies
Honor! Alaiya! Damon! All the Celebrity Babies Born in 2018 — So Far
See who made their world debut this year
KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST'S DAUGHTER
The couple welcomed third child and second daughter has arrived via surrogate, Kardashian West shared via her website on Jan. 16. The baby girl was born on Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.
"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian West wrote in a post titled "She's Here!"
"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."
JACK ADAM
Jamie-Lynn Sigler is officially a mother of two! The Sopranos alum and her pro baseball player husband Cutter Dykstra have welcomed their second child, a son named Jack Adam Dykstra, on Jan. 15, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
Sigler announced the news on Jan. 16 via a photo gallery featuring herself and 4-year-old son Beau Kyle with the family's new addition, writing, "He’s here. Jack Adam Dykstra we will talk about your tardiness eventually, but for now we’ve got a lot of love to give."
CAIUS KANE
Their baby boy is here! Fear the Walking Dead star Mercedes Mason and The Office‘s David Denman have welcomed their first child, son Caius Kane, the spouses shared on Instagram over the weekend, revealing he was born on Jan. 10. “Caius Kane arrived 1/10/18 Happy and Healthy. Love this little man so much,” Denman captioned a snap of Caius’ tiny foot, adding props to his wife: "@mercedesmason is doing great. She a champ! #unmedicatedbirth."
HONOR FLORENCE
Louise Roe and husband Mackenzie Hunkin welcomed their first child — a daughter named Honor Florence Crosby Hunkin — on Jan. 11. "The last few days have been a life-changing whirlwind and the best of my life," Roe wrote.
ALAIYA
Fetty Wap is a dad once more. The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, has welcomed a baby girl named Alaiya with ex Alexis Skyy. The new mom confirmed her daughter was born prematurely on her Instagram Story on Jan. 12, showing a nano preemie diaper. "Her little diaper," she wrote.
DONALD GLOVER'S SON
The Atlanta creator's girlfriend Michelle has given birth to their second son, the proud dad confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. No other details, including the baby’s name and birth date, have been released. "She’s great. She’s good,” Glover told ET on Jan. 5 of Michelle. “Baby’s born, so she’s happier now.”
HELEN
Home Town‘s Ben and Erin Napier are first-time parents! The HGTV hosts announced the birth of their daughter, Helen, on Instagram on Jan. 4. New mom Erin shared four photos of the newborn from the hospital including a picture of Helen’s little hand as well as special moments with each of her parents.
DAMON LEIF
Reid Scott is now a father of two!
The Veep star and his wife Elspeth Keller welcomed their second child, son Damon Leif Scott, on Jan. 4, weighing in at 9 lbs., 5oz, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Conrad.
STEVIE
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick, who are already parents to son Hank, welcomed their second child — a daughter — Decker announced on Instagram on Jan. 3. The couple have named their daughter Stevie, a source tells PEOPLE. No other details — including her birth date — have been released.
"A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I'm having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine," Decker captioned a selfie in which she’s cuddling with her new baby girl while aforementioned dog hangs out in the background.