KIM KARDASHIAN & KANYE WEST'S DAUGHTER

The couple welcomed third child and second daughter has arrived via surrogate, Kardashian West shared via her website on Jan. 16. The baby girl was born on Jan. 15, at 12:47 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz.

"Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian West wrote in a post titled "She's Here!"

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."