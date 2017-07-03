FORREST HENRY

A Survivor family has just added another member to their tribe! Contestants John and Candice Cody welcomed son Forrest Henry on June 7, they told PEOPLE exclusively. He joins big sister Beatrix Leigh, 1. "My heart is bursting with love and pride for our expanded family of four," Candice told PEOPLE.

Added John: "Beatrix is so sweet and interested in Forrest! It’s incredible seeing her as a big sister!"