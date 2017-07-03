Babies
STELLA STAR
Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus gave birth to her second daughter on July 2, PEOPLE confirmed. The baby girl will join the family alongside her half-sister, Briana’s first child, Nova. DeJesus first announced her pregnancy back in January on Snapchat. “Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July,” she captioned photos on her Story.
2 of 99
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S TWINS
The Real Madrid player is officially a father of three, announcing he welcomed twins — a son and daughter — on Facebook on June 29. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," Ronaldo captioned a sweet snap of the trio. The athlete's new little bundles of joy join 7-year-old big brother Cristiano Jr.
3 of 99
JACK OSCAR
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are parents! The engaged couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Oscar Statham, on June 24, according to a sweet black-and-white photo posted to Huntington-Whiteley's Instagram account.
4 of 99
BEYONCÉ'S TWINS
Beyoncé and husband JAY-Z welcomed twins in June, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The newest members of the Carter family join big sister Blue Ivy, 5. "Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends," a source told PEOPLE.
5 of 99
PIPPA JEAN
Actress Lindsay Sloane is officially a mom of two. The actress and husband Dar Rollins welcomed their second daughter on May 19, Sloane told PEOPLE exclusively. "She has already proven to be a romantic by showing her love for sunrise walks around the house, nights cuddled on the couch watching The Bachelorette and toasting with her mom's milk (a vintage year) every three hours," Sloane joked to PEOPLE of Pippa, sharing that her daughter's middle name was chosen "after her great-grandma Jean."
6 of 99
LEIA JOSEPHINE
Edyta Sliwinska is a mom again! The former Dancing with the Stars pro gave birth to a baby girl named Leia Josephine Mazo — her second child with husband Alec Mazo — on June 18, Sliwinska's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "The new family of four are over the moon and absolutely in love with their little princess," the rep said.
7 of 99
XOSHA ROQUEMORE'S BABY
Lakeith Stanfield and Xosha Roquemore are parents! The Mindy Project and Atlanta stars welcomed their first child together in June. "Mom," Roquemore captioned a Twitter photo —which she subsequently deleted — of herself nursing her newborn.
8 of 99
ROBINSON TRUE
ESPN reporter Samantha Ponder announced the birth of her and husband, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Christian Ponder's second child – a baby boy named Robinson True Ponder — on June 20. "We love you forever, True. Here's to a new great adventure," she shared.
9 of 99
SLATE
Landon Donovan is a father again! The retired soccer player and his wife, Hannah Bartell, welcomed their second child together and announced the birth on June 20 on social media. "Introducing Slate Bartell Donovan! Everyone is healthy and happy," Donovan captioned a photo of his newborn son.
10 of 99
FORREST HENRY
A Survivor family has just added another member to their tribe! Contestants John and Candice Cody welcomed son Forrest Henry on June 7, they told PEOPLE exclusively. He joins big sister Beatrix Leigh, 1. "My heart is bursting with love and pride for our expanded family of four," Candice told PEOPLE.
Added John: "Beatrix is so sweet and interested in Forrest! It’s incredible seeing her as a big sister!"
11 of 99
RIVER JONES
It’s another boy for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson! The model and singer (who is the oldest child of famed hockey star Wayne Gretzky) and pro golfer's second son, River Jones Johnson, was born on June 12, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.
The new mom of two took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of 2-year-old big brother Tatum planting a smooch on his sibling’s head. "Welcome to the world baby boy … we all love you so much,” Gretzky captioned the family photo.
12 of 99
KINGSTON SAINT
Katy Mixon and Breaux Greer are parents! The American Housewife star and Olympic javelin thrower welcomed son Kingston Saint Greer on May 19, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. Kingston is the first child for the couple, and was born in Los Angeles weighing in at 9 lbs., 6 oz.
13 of 99
BENJAMIN
Tyler Ritter is a father! The actor and wife, Leila Parma, welcomed their first child — a boy — and shared the happy news on June 11 on Instagram. “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life. He’s Benjamin Parma Ritter. And we’re feeling good,” Ritter captioned a father-son photo. Benjamin is the first grandson of the late comedian and actor John Ritter.
14 of 99
WOLFGANG XANDER
A new addition to The Hardy Boyz has made his debut! WWE star Matt Hardy and his wife Reby are parents of two, welcoming son Wolfgang Xander Hardy on June 8, Hardy’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "I will always protect you,” the legendary pro wrestler captioned a black-and-white Instagram snap of himself holding his new son close.
15 of 99
THOMAS SOUTH
Justin Moore has his little boy! The country singer-songwriter and his wife Kate are parents for a fourth time to their first son, Moore’s rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. Baby boy Thomas South Moore was born June 11, at 3:33 p.m. in Little Rock, Arkansas, measuring 20 inches long and weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz.
“Kate and I already felt like the most blessed people in the world with our three beautiful daughters, but we feel even more blessed to have a healthy baby boy now to add to our family,” Moore told PEOPLE of the family’s newest member, sharing his son’s first photos exclusively. “God has given us another wonderful gift, in him, June 11th.”
16 of 99
RAYNI BELL
Stephen Barker Liles is probably “Dancing in Circles” — he’s a dad again! The Love and Theft crooner and his wife Jenna are parents to a new baby girl named Rayni Bell Liles, his rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, on June 8, she weighed 8 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 20 inches long. "Everything went smoothly and our doctor was amazing,” Liles told PEOPLE. “We feel so blessed and excited to start this next chapter. I admire my wife so much. She is such an amazing mom! I’m a lucky man.”
17 of 99
CAIDEN ZANE
The 12-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte and his fiancé Kayla Rae Reid welcomed a son on June 8, PEOPLE confirmed. "Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46 a.m. when Caiden Zane Lochte was born,” the new dad wrote on Instagram of his son, who arrived weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 22 inches long.
18 of 99
GEORGIA GRACE
The second daughter of Flipping Out star Jenni Pulos and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, made her debut on June 7, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. "A long and rocky path led to the most beautiful destination. Our hearts are exploding with joy,” the new mom of two told PEOPLE exclusively.
19 of 99
ODIE SAL
Ashley Williams is a mom again! The Jim Gaffigan Show and How I Met Your Mother alum gave birth to her second son with husband Neal Dodson, she confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. Odie Sal Dodson was born in Los Angeles on May 17 — which just happens to also be his film-producer dad's birthday.
20 of 99
TRULEE NANETTE
Lee Brice has had his “Boy” fix with two sons — now he’s got his girl! The country singer-songwriter and his wife Sara welcomed their third child, daughter Trulee Nanette Brice, on June 2, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.
“I’m so grateful to God for the health and blessing of Trulee in our lives,” Brice told PEOPLE, sharing an exclusive photo of himself with his wife and new daughter. “And I’m so amazed by Sara. She was truly courageous through this special time, and beyond beautiful from the inside out.”
21 of 99
ALEXANDER & ELLA
George and Amal Clooney are parents to twins! “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” the new parents of two said in a statement on June 6.
22 of 99
LAKE BELL'S SON
It’s a boy! The Secret Lives of Pets star gave birth to her second child, a son, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. No further details — including baby’s name and birth date — are available. Bell and husband Scott Campbell are already parents to 2½-year-old daughter Nova.
23 of 99
BENNET ALEJANDRA
Great News — Briga Heelan is a mom! The actress and her husband Rene Gube welcomed their first child, daughter Bennet Alejandra Gube, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. The baby girl was born on March 23, measuring 21 inches and weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz.
24 of 99
MADIYLN JANE
It’s a girl! Two-time Survivor contestant Jonny Fairplay and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Finkbeiner, welcomed daughter Madilyn Jane on May 20th, he confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. The family’s new addition joins Fairplay’s daughter from a previous relationship, Piper Addison, 9.
25 of 99
AXEL JAMES
Baby Brush is officially here! Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush gave birth to a healthy baby boy — named Axel James Brush — PEOPLE exclusively revealed. The family’s little bundle of joy was born on May 20 after 72 hours of labor — including 12 hours of hard labor and four hours of pushing.
“We’re feeling both excited and exhausted at the same time,” the couple told PEOPLE. “We’re looking forward to having a family. Now that he’s here we excited to grow our family a little bit more and spread our love even more.”
26 of 99
PARKER EMMANUEL
Jess Carson‘s son Parker gave little notice of his arrival – in fact, the Midland guitarist’s second child was born before he and wife Camille could even make it into the hospital. The couple welcomed Parker Emmanuel at 9:20 a.m. on May 14, in Texas, they confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. “He’s good – he had a wild entrance, but he’s healthy and he’s a happy little boy,” Jess told PEOPLE. “He’s pretty rambunctious, he likes to keep us on the move.”
27 of 99
NOAH RUSSELL
It’s a boy for Russell Westbrook! The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard and his wife Nina are parents to a son named Noah Russell Westbrook, whom they welcomed on May 16. The new parents announced the birth on social media, captioning a black-and-white photo of their baby boy’s feet.
28 of 99
RAINEY RYAN
Musician Randy Rogers and his wife Chelsea welcomed daughter Rainey Ryan Rogers on May 15, the country musician’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. Born in Austin, Texas, the baby girl measured 20½ inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz. "Little girl is healthy, and Mom and Dad are both so happy,” Rogers told PEOPLE, sharing a sweet photo of his newborn daughter. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”
29 of 99
ARLO GALE
Holly Williams is a mom — to three kids under 3! The country singer gave birth to her third child on May 12, she announced on Instagram. Son Arlo Gale Coleman is the first son for Williams and her husband Chris Coleman.
30 of 99
SERAFINA SIMONE
Sebastian Maniscalco is a dad! The stand-up comedian and his artist wife Lana welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Serafina Simone Maniscalco, he announced on May 15. "She has more hair than me!” Maniscalco joked to PEOPLE, sharing an exclusive photo of his adorable new daughter. “Lana and I couldn’t be happier!”
31 of 99
CHRISTIAN SERRATOS'S BABY
The Walking Dead actress announced the birth of her baby on Instagram on May 14. “Happy Mothers Day from little W and me! ,” the actress captioned her post, which shows her clutching the baby, fresh-faced and wearing two-toned glasses. She did not provide the baby’s name or sex.
32 of 99
AXTON JOSEPH
Mia Tyler, the daughter of Aerosmith legend Steven Tyler, welcomed son Axton Joseph on May 10, she announced on Instagram. Weighing in at 7 lbs., 11 oz., he was born at 5:45 a.m. to the first-time mom and her boyfriend, Dan Halen.
“The love of my life has finally arrived and I am now complete,” Tyler captioned the accompanying snap, in which she’s holding her new baby boy close in a hospital bed. “No words can explain how I am feeling. Just pure unfiltered love.”
33 of 99
BIRDIE JOE
WWE Divas Champion Brie Bella and WWE SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan are first-time parents to a little girl named Birdie Joe Danielson, E! News reported. Born at 11:58 p.m. on May 9 (over a week late!), she weighed in at 8 lbs., 10 oz., measuring 21 inches long.
34 of 99
CHARLIE WOLF
Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik welcomed their second child in May, son Charlie Wolf Pechenik, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. “Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep told PEOPLE.
35 of 99
ATLEE BAY
Bristol Palin and her husband Dakota Meyer welcomed their daughter, Atlee Bay, with both of her parents taking to Instagram to share the good news on May 8.
36 of 99
CONOR JACK
Welcome to the cage, Conor Jr.! The first child of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and his girlfriend Dee Devlin has arrived, McGregor shared on Instagram on May 6.
37 of 99
EMERY FARRYN
Josh Abbott is getting in “Touch” with his paternal side! On May 5, the Josh Abbott Band frontman became a first-time dad to a daughter with girlfriend Taylor Parnell, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. According to the couple, their baby girl’s name means “brave adventure."
“We wanted to do something similar with a girl name to how my brother named his daughter Eisley Dawn, which means ‘Cheerful Beginnings,’ ” the country star told PEOPLE. “And the word ‘brave’ is a word I used to describe Taylor in a song I wrote for her, ‘I’m Your Only Flaw,’ on the new album coming out this year.”
38 of 99
ROWAN LOUISE
Congratulations to My Chemical Romance’s Mikey Way! The pop-punk bassist and wife Kristin Colby Way announced the birth of their first child, daughter Rowan Louise, on Twitter and Instagram on May 3. “Introducing – the one and only… Rowan Louise Way! Proud & honored to be your father,” Way captioned a photo of his newborn.
39 of 99
SIERRA PRINCESS
Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, who married in July 2016, welcomed Sienna Princess Wilson on April 28, according to the couple’s matching Instagram posts. Their bouncing baby girl was born at 7:13 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 13 oz. Ciara and Wilson both posted a touching photo dedicated to Sienna announcing the birth, writing, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”
40 of 99
OSCAR ISAAC'S BABY
Oscar Isaac is a dad! The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor and his girlfriend Elvira Lind welcomed their first child, Lind confirmed in a video shared on social media on April 27.
41 of 99
LUCILLE RUBY
Leslie Odom Jr., who won a Tony Award for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in Hamilton, and wife Nicolette Robinson welcomed their first child, daughter Lucille Ruby Odom, on April 23, he shared on Instagram.
“Lucille Ruby arrived in the wee hours on Sunday morning after a brief but harrowing labor on the part of her incredible mother, Nicolette Kloe Robinson, the dragonslayer,” Odom wrote next to a photo set of his beautiful new baby girl.
42 of 99
FLYNN MAXWELL
From The Babe to the baby — Patrick Renna is a dad! The former child star, most well-known for his hilarious role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the ’90s summer baseball classic The Sandlot, welcomed his first child with wife Jasmin, he announced on Instagram. Flynn Maxwell Renna was born on April 14.
“Flynn was given my middle name, Maxwell,” Renna told PEOPLE exclusively, sharing a photo of his new baby boy. “We were having such a hard time coming up with the first name, and then my mom suggested the Irish name Flynn, which means ‘son of a red-haired man.’ ”
43 of 99
BOWIE ROSE
It’s a girl for Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood! The actors welcomed their first child on April 2, they both shared on social media. Wood posted a snap of daughter Bowie Rose DeHaan posing next to holiday-appropriate stuffed bunnies and a sign saying “Today I am 2 weeks old.”
44 of 99
EMILY DALE
Sutton Foster is a mom! The Younger star and husband Ted Griffin adopted a baby girl who was born March 5, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. “Our lives are forever changed, and our hearts are exploding,” said Foster.
45 of 99
RIVER JOE
Baby love has found a way into the lives of Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston for a second time! The married couple of two years welcomed a son — River Joe Goldblum — on April 7, Livingston shared on Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s been a week already!” the mom of two captioned a series of sweet hospital shots featuring Livingston, Goldblum and new big brother Charlie Ocean, who himself was born — fittingly! — on July 4 in 2015.
46 of 99
JONELLE
Jimmy De Martini is a father of four! The Zac Brown Band violinist/fiddler and singer welcomed his first daughter on April 4, the band shared on Instagram.
“Big congratulations to Stacey and Jimmy De Martini who welcomed their fourth child and first daughter Jonelle on April 4, weighing in at 6 lbs., 5 oz,” read the caption on the photo, featuring the couple’s three sons — with one holding their new baby sister.
47 of 99
LEA DE SEINE
Bradley Cooper‘s bundle of Joy has arrived! The Oscar-nominated actor and his girlfriend of two years, Irina Shayk, welcomed their first child on March 21, PEOPLE confirmed via her birth certificate.
48 of 99
HAYDEN
Grey’s Anatomy's Camilla Luddington star and her boyfriend Matthew Alan welcomed a daughter named Hayden, the actress shared on Instagram on April 11. “We have a new great love in our lives… our sweet baby girl…Hayden,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white clip of the pair with their new baby girl.
49 of 99
MILLIE JUNE
“A Father’s Love” has never been a more appropriate song for Curtis Rempel, who just became a second-time dad. The Canadian musician, famous as one half of the country duo High Valley, welcomed daughter Millie June Rempel with wife Myranda on April 7, in Nashville, he announced on social media.
“Thrilled to welcome our baby girl to the family!” Curtis wrote on Instagram next to a black-and-white hospital photo of the new parents and their newborn daughter, which the band cross-posted to their Instagram and Twitter accounts.
50 of 99
BATEL LU
Jenna Jameson‘s new little one is here! The star welcomed her third child, a daughter, on April 6, with fiancé Lior Bitton. “I am so proud to introduce everyone to my newborn daughter! Her name is Batel Lu Bitton,” Jameson captioned an Instagram snap of her new baby girl snoozing against her mom’s chest. “She was born at 8lbs exactly and 21 inches long. She is so calm and graceful it’s hard to look at her not feel overwhelmed.”
51 of 99
ALEXIS KERRY
Born April 3 to Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ Josh Altman and wife Heather Bilyeu Altman, daughter Alexis Kerry Altman came into the world at 4:55 p.m., weighing in at 7 lbs. and measuring 20 inches long, the couple announced via their Instagram pages.
“She is absolutely perfect! I’m so in love, more than I ever thought I could be,” Bilyeu Altman captioned a family photo.
52 of 99
JESSE EISENBERG'S SON
Jesse Eisenberg has a new role: dad. The Social Network star and his longtime girlfriend, Anna Strout, welcomed a baby boy, E! News reported in April. The outlet spotted the couple and their newest addition out and out in New York City that month.
53 of 99
JUDE DANIEL
Congrats are in order for new dad Jaren Johnston! The lead singer of Southern rock group The Cadillac Three and his wife Evyn Mustoe Johnston welcomed their first child, son Jude Daniel Johnston, on March 30. He was born at 1:32 a.m. and clocked in at 7 lbs., 3 oz.
54 of 99
GIA JAMES & COCO RAE
Two little “Warriors” have arrived for Dan Reynolds! The Imagine Dragons frontman and his wife, musician Aja Volkman, welcomed fraternal twin daughters on March 28, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. Gia James Reynolds was born at 8 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 2 oz., while Coco Rae Reynolds arrived at 8:12 a.m., weighing 6 lbs.
“These have been the most magical/restless/overwhelming/rewarding hours of our lives. We couldn’t be more in love with our girls,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.
55 of 99
ALBERT
Congratulations to AJ Calloway! The Extra host and his wife of nearly four years, Dionne, welcomed son Albert L. Calloway III on March 28. “God gives us blessings beyond our comprehension!” Calloway told Extra. The couple is already parents to daughters Amy, 3, and Ava, 2.
56 of 99
LYLA ISABELA
Actress and author April Hernandez-Castillo is officially a proud mom of two. Hernandez-Castillo welcomed her second daughter, Lyla Isabela, with husband Jose Castillo on March 23, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. “We are beyond happy,” Hernandez-Castillo told PEOPLE. “Our family has been blessed with another beautiful baby girl.”
57 of 99
ODETTE ELLIOTT
It’s a girl for Jared Padalecki! The Supernatural star and his wife Genevieve Cortese Padalecki welcomed daughter Odette Elliott Padalecki on March 17, the new mom announced Monday on Instagram. "Please welcome the newest Padalecki, Odette Elliott!!” she captioned a photo of her snuggling her newborn baby girl.
58 of 99
HAL AUDEN
Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie welcomed their second child, son Hal Auden Cumberbatch, on March 3, PEOPLE confirmed. They are also parents to son Christopher “Kit” Carlton, 2.
59 of 99
BEAR
Liam Payne welcomed his first child, a baby boy named Bear, with girlfriend Cheryl, he confirmed on Instagram on March 25.
“I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” Payne captioned a photo of himself snuggling his brand-new son close.
60 of 99
AMANDA SEYFRIED'S DAUGHTER
Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are parents! A rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple welcomed their first child, a girl.
61 of 99
JUDE MALCOLM
The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun and wife Joana Pak welcomed their first child together on March 17, E! News reports. Their St. Patrick’s Day baby? A boy named Jude Malcolm Yeun, according to E! News.
62 of 99
MAYA
It’s a new little Wonder Woman! Gal Gadot (pictured here with Fast and Furious costar Vin Diesel) gave birth to her second child, daughter Maya, the actress confirmed via Instagram on March 20. "And than we were four… She is here, Maya,” Gadot captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, husband Yaron Versano and their daughter Alma, whom they welcomed in 2011.
63 of 99
RONAN LAINE
Tony-nominated actress and singer Megan Hilty welcomed her second child with husband Brian Gallagher on March 13, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE. Son Ronan Laine Gallagher was born at 3:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. "We are overjoyed with the new addition to our little family. It’s incredible how much love you can feel for someone you’ve just met,” Hilty tells PEOPLE exclusively.
64 of 99
LYRIC DEAN
The Backstreet Boys member A.J. McLean and his wife Rochelle welcomed their second daughter on March 19, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.
65 of 99
MARION COTILLARD'S DAUGHTER
The French actress recently welcomed a daughter, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. Cotillard and her actor/director beau Guillaume Canet are already parents to a 5½-year-old son.
66 of 99
LILY RABE'S DAUGHTER
The American Horror Story star and her partner Hamish Linklater welcomed a daughter, she shared on her Instagram account. The photo posted by Rabe shows her snuggling up close to her new baby girl, who’s wearing an adorable pink knit cap.
“Happy International Women’s Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot, hashtagging it, “#internationalwomensday #weshouldallbefeminists #thefutureisFEMALE.”
67 of 99
CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY'S DAUGHTER
Chad Michael Murray and Sarah Roemer just added a little girl to their brood! The actor spouses are new parents to a daughter, Murray confirmed via Instagram.
“Don’t worry little girl you can hold on as tight as you want for as long as you want, I’m already yours & I’ll never let go,” Murray captioned a photo of his daughter holding his finger. “I’ve now [got] two incredible women in my life. My son & I are two lucky guys.”
68 of 99
AUGUSTUS ALEXIS
Oh boy: David Arquette is a dad again! The actor’s wife Christina gave birth to a son, the couple shared on Instagram next to sweet photos of their baby boy. Augustus Alexis Arquette was born on March 8. The new baby will reportedly go by Gus, and his middle name will be familiar to fans of the Arquette family, as it honors David’s late sister Alexis Arquette, who unexpectedly died in September.
69 of 99
CHARLIE
She’s here! Supernatural alum Alona Tal welcomed a baby girl, she announced on March 7 on Instagram. “Announcing – our daughter Charlie. The new member of the team,” she captioned a photo of her daughter’s tiny hand around her fingers and that of husband Marcos Ferraez.
70 of 99
EVER LEE WILDE
And baby makes three! The Flash‘s Nicholas Gonzalez and wife Kelsey Gonzalez welcomed their first child, a girl, on March 1 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE revealed. The couple’s daughter, Ever Lee Wilde Gonzalez, came in to the world weighing 8 lbs., 1 oz. and measures 21 inches long.
71 of 99
BEAU DEAN
It’s a boy for Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott! The spouses of 10 years welcomed their fifth child together on March 2, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.
"We are over the moon in love with baby Beau. He is a true blessing and his brothers and sisters were overjoyed to meet him! We are all truly grateful for our big beautiful and healthy family,” Spelling told PEOPLE.
72 of 99
LEVI BLAZE
“Rockabye” is taking on a new meaning in Sean Paul’s life. The dancehall star took to Instagram to announce he and wife Jodi “Jinx” Stewart Henriques welcomed their first child, son Levi Blaze Henriques.
“AN THEN THERE WERE 3 BIG UP MI SON THE REAL BOSS LEVI BLAZE HENRIQUES AN MY WIFE THE BOSS MOMMY,” he captioned the post of the couple lying down with their new bundle of joy.
73 of 99
BARI NAJMA
Mahershala Ali is a dad! The Moonlight star and his wife Amatus Sami-Karim have welcomed their first child, a daughter, he announced on Instagram. Baby Bari Najma Ali came into the world on Feb. 24. The newborn’s name is pronounced Bar-ee.
74 of 99
AMALIA
Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied have welcomed their second child together, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22,” her rep told PEOPLE. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”
75 of 99
CARTER DAVIS
From scream queen to diaper goddess: Danielle Harris is a mom! The Halloween star gave birth to a son on Feb. 21, she shared on Instagram. Carter Davis Gross was born weighing 7 lbs., 10 oz. "I’m a Mommy!!!!!” she captioned a photo of her smiling baby boy, adding multiple hashtags including “#blessed,” “#mama,” “#myson” and “#wegotthis.”
76 of 99
FREYA
Baby makes four kids for Jake McLaughlin! The Quantico star and his wife Stephanie welcomed their fourth child — and third daughter — on Feb. 20, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
“Congrats Jake and Stephanie Mclaughlin for the new addition to your family. Freya is beautiful,” McLaughlin’s on-screen love interest Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter.
77 of 99
LEVON
It’s a boy for Nate Ruess and Charlotte Ronson! The Fun. frontman and English fashion designer are first-time parents after welcoming son Levon in early February, Ruess’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
“#iamsoinlove with my very first #newborn beautiful #grandchild,” Ronson’s mother, jewelry designer Ann Dexter-Jones, captioned an Instagram photo of herself feeding Levon, whose face is concealed.
78 of 99
GOLDEN
Nick Cannon announced the birth of son Golden “Sagon” Cannon on Feb. 21, by sharing a photo of himself cradling his newborn baby boy — whom he shares with former Miss Arizona U.S.A. Brittany Bell — on Instagram. “Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness,” he captioned the black-and-white snap.
79 of 99
MARLOW ALICE
The Sisterhood just grew by one! Amber Tamblyn welcomed her first child, a daughter, with her husband, actor David Cross, she announced on Feb. 21 on Instagram. Originally, Cross and Tamblyn had a little fun with their big news, joking on Instagram that their daughter’s name was “Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey Jr.”
80 of 99
HALEY JOY
Today anchor Hoda Kotb revealed she adopted daughter Haley Joy Kotb — born on Feb. 14. “She’s a Valentine’s baby,” Kotb gushed on Today, calling in to the NBC morning show to announce the big news. “She is the love of my life.”
81 of 99
ZEN
Surprise! Zoë Saldana and husband Marco Perego announced that they welcomed a third child — a boy named Zen. “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana wrote on Instagram. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”
82 of 99
ELLA ROSE
Tony-winning actress Laura Benanti and husband Patrick Brown welcomed their first child, a daughter. “Laura gave birth to a healthy and beautiful baby girl at 3:21 p.m. this afternoon,” a rep for the actress told PEOPLE of Ella, who was born on Valentine’s Day — which also happens to be her maternal grandfather Sal’s birthday.
83 of 99
HENRY WILBERFORCE
Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben announced they named their week-old second son — born on Feb. 6 — Henry Wilberforce. The newest addition to the family is named after William Wilberforce, a politician and philanthropist who was instrumental in putting an end to the slave trade.
“We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world,” Jessa, who is also mom to son Spurgeon, told PEOPLE. “I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben’s probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!”
84 of 99
PHARRELL'S TRIPLETS
Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets in early January, Williams’ rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “Pharrell, Helen and Rocket Williams have welcomed triplets. The family is happy and healthy!” his rep said. No details on the sex or names of the babies have been released.
85 of 99
CALLIOPE MAEVE
It’s a girl for Felicia Day! The actress and Geek & Sundry founder welcomed a daughter, she announced on Jan. 30. “Oh yeah Calliope Maeve has hit the world. Currently wearing a onesie that says ‘Bard in Training.’ #LessThanThree,” Day tweeted next to a photo of her baby girl’s tiny feet.
86 of 99
DAISY ALICE WINNIE
Actress Saffron Burrows gave birth to daughter Daisy Alice Winnie Balian-Burrows on Jan. 23, E! News reported. It’s her second child with wife Alison Balian, a writer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The couple have been together for nearly nine years — marrying in a secret ceremony in August 2011, two months after the Supreme Court passed the Marriage Equality Act. Burrows gave birth to their son in 2010.
87 of 99
FORD DOUGLAS ARMAND
Armie Hammer and his wife, Chief Correspondent of the Human Rights Foundation Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, welcomed their second child on Jan. 15, in Los Angeles, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. The baby boy joins the couple’s daughter Harper, 2.
“Emerging from his sister’s smooches to say hello,” Chambers Hammer captioned a photo of her children, revealing her newborn son’s name. “Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!”
88 of 99
WATSON COLE
Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Cole DeBoer and the reality star couldn’t help but share his precious first photo on Instagram on Jan. 25. "Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” she captioned a snap of his tiny hand holding hers.
89 of 99
ASHER JAMES
Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley are parents! The Dan + Shay singer-songwriter and former Miss Arkansas welcomed their first child, son Asher James Mooney, on Jan. 24, the couple announced on Instagram.
“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child. I will never be the same,” the new dad captioned a family photo. “Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017”
90 of 99
ENSLEY JOLIE EASON
Congratulations are in order for Jenelle Evans, the Teen Mom 2 star gave birth to her third child! The MTV star and her beau David Eason have welcomed their first child together at 10:40am ET on Jan. 24, a precious baby girl named Ensley Jolie Eason, shared the new mommy on Instagram.
91 of 99
LARS GERARD
It’s a boy for Mel Gibson! The actor and Hacksaw Ridge director welcomed his first child with girlfriend of two years Rosalind Ross on Jan. 20, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. “They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!” a source told PEOPLE.
92 of 99
SOLTAN
Jermaine Jackson II is a dad! The son of Jermaine Jackson and his longtime girlfriend, Shahs of Sunset‘s Asa Soltan Rahmati, welcomed their first child on Jan. 20, the new mom announced on Instagram.
“Lovers. We gave birth to our precious son on January 20th 2017. His name is Soltan Jackson and we are completely in Love with him. Mami, Baby, and Daddy are all doing well,” Rahmati captioned a photo of the couple.
93 of 99
ELLA GRACE
Keshia Knight Pulliam — best known for her eight-season run as youngest Huxtable child Rudy on The Cosby Show — gave birth to a daughter named Ella Grace, she announced Jan. 23 on Instagram. "Ella Grace has arrived!!!” Pulliam captioned a photo of her daughter’s feet in a pair of fluffy socks.
94 of 99
MONTAGUE GEORGE HECTOR
Ginger Spice has become Mama Spice for the second time! Geri Halliwell Horner welcomed son Montague George Hector Horner at 8:48 a.m. on Jan. 21, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. Baby Monty, as she and husband Christian Horner have nicknamed him, weighed in at 7 lbs., 8 oz. and joins big sisters Bluebell 10, and Olivia, 3.
95 of 99
DOLLY GRACE
Little Big Town’s member Kimberly Schlapman and husband Stephen welcomed their second child, daughter Dolly Grace, a rep for the country band confirmed to PEOPLE.
“Kimberly and Steve were able to welcome home a baby girl in this new year with a successful domestic adoption,” the rep told PEOPLE. “Their daughter Daisy Pearl asked Santa for a baby for Christmas.”
96 of 99
GREY DOUGLAS
And baby makes five for Molly Sims‘ family! The model and actress welcomed her third child with husband Scott Stuber on Jan. 10, she announced on Instagram.
“Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe!” she captioned a sweet snapshot of herself and her newborn baby boy.
97 of 99
SHAI ALEKSANDER
Peta Murgatroyd and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars fame welcomed their first child, a son, on Jan. 4, their rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy was born at 5:34 a.m. in New York City, the new dad announced on Twitter. “This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement.
98 of 99
EISSA
It’s a boy! Janet Jackson and now-estranged husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Jan. 3, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," a rep for the singer said.
99 of 99
FLORA
Amy Smart is having a very happy New Year. The actress welcomed her first child, daughter Flora, with her husband Carter Oosterhouse and showed off the little girl in a sweet Instagram photo.
“It is with great attitude and pleasure to welcome our little girl Flora to the world,” Smart wrote alongside the picture of herself and Oosterhouse holding the infant in what appeared to be a hospital bed.
