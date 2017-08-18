Happy Birthday
Zuma! Summer! Carmen! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in August
Happy birthday, little ones! From Milo to Vale, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Posted on
More
1 of 15
HAVEN WARREN
Golden-birthday alert! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's younger daughter Haven Garner turns 6 on Aug. 6.
"My sweet, cuddly, hilarious Havie Pie turns 6 today! #happybirthday my angel. I love you so much!" wrote Alba alongside an Instagram gallery featuring Haven at her brightly colored birthday party.
"You sweeten every day with your pure loving heart and contagious laughter. 🌈🦄🎂," she added. "I'm so blessed to be your momma."
2 of 15
FOREST ROTELLA
"Have I mentioned my obsession with Leos? Happy birthday to my two boys," Holly Madison captioned a too-cute snap of her son Forest Leonardo Antonio, who turns 1 on Aug. 7, and husband Pasquale Rotella, who celebrates his own birthday the following day.
"Life wouldn't be the same without you guys! 💖💖💖💖 🌳," added the former reality star and model.
3 of 15
CAMDEN CUTLER
"I blinked my eyes and now my little Cammers is 5 years old. Happy birthday to my sweet little man, the light of my life," wrote Kristin Cavallari next to a sweet Instagram photo of her son Camden Jack, who turns 5 on Aug 8.
The former reality star also shares daughter Saylor James, 21 months, and son Jaxon Wyatt, 3, with NFL pro husband Jay Cutler.
4 of 15
MARLOWE MARTINO
"She's THREE. 💖🎉3️⃣ All my thoughts about my sweet girl on this day are up on HappilyEvaAfter.com right now," wrote actress and blogger Eva Amurri Martino for her daughter Marlowe Mae, who hits the big 3 on Aug. 9.
"(At one point I may or may not have had to stop writing because I couldn't see the keyboard through my tears 😭)," Amurri Martino added in the photo's caption.
5 of 15
ESMÉ OLSEN
Sarah Wright Olsen's daugher Esmé Olivia, her younger child with husband Eric Christian Olsen, is turning 1.
"The party starts early in our house!! Happy 1st to our sweet baby girl! #squish #puppylove #babies," wrote Olsen on Aug. 9 for the adorable pic of the milestone.
6 of 15
BIRDIE SILVERSTEIN
Actress Busy Philipps shared a cute birthday pic of her older daughter Birdie Leigh, who turns 9 on Aug. 13.
"She was born looking like Marc's twin without a beard and I was like WHERE AM I?! And that's when I realized, she has my ears," wrote Philipps, who also shares Cricket Pearl, 4, with husband Marc Silverstein.
7 of 15
VALE FELDMAN
"Three years of joy, love, smiles, laughs, happy tears - thanking God for the gift of a lifetime, Vale," wrote Today co-host Savannah Guthrie next to a photo of her daughter, who turns 3 on Aug. 13.
Vale had a shared birthday celebration with Poppy Louise, the 2-year-old daughter of Guthrie's fellow Today personality Jenna Bush Hager.
8 of 15
POPPY HAGER
"Happiest 2nd to our fearless Poppy! Two years of love with you in the world," wrote Jenna Bush Hager on Aug. 13 in honor of her daughter Poppy Louise's birthday.
She also shared another sweet pic of her daughter with Savannah Guthrie's now-3-year-old daughter Vale at the girls' joint birthday party.
9 of 15
WYATT OLSEN
Eric and Sarah Wright Olsen's son Wyatt Oliver, their older child, turns 4 on Aug. 16.
To mark the occasion, the actress shared a cute snap of a birthday donut stack with four candles, surrounded by a bevy of Moana stuffed animals.
"#littlebear is 4 !!!! 🙌🏻⭐️🌈," Wright Olsen wrote for the caption.
10 of 15
SUMMER RUTLER
Summer Rain looks like she's got her mama's spunky personality!
In an adorable pic from election night 2016, Christina Aguilera's daughter has her right hand raised in a fist, accompanied by the caption, "I voted!!! Well, not really, but if I was old enough I would be with her."
Summer turns 3 on Aug. 16.
11 of 15
ZUMA ROSSDALE
In April, Gwen Stefani shared an adorable pic of herself with sons Kingston James McGregor and Zuma Nesta Rock — the latter of whom turns 9 on Aug. 21.
"Gx @nbcthevoice #takeyourkidtowork #zuma #kingston ❤️❤️," wrote the singer and The Voice coach.
In mid-August, Stefani threw a Harry Potter-themed birthday party for Zuma, who is her middle son with ex Gavin Rossdale.
12 of 15
JACK MOYNAHAN
"Wǒ ài zhōngguó 🇨🇳," Tom Brady captioned an Instagram picture the NFL superstar took with his son Jack at the Great Wall of China.
Jack — Brady's only child with ex Bridget Moynahan — will officially turn 10 on Aug. 22.
13 of 15
CARMEN BALDWIN
Alec Baldwin shared an adorable photo of his daughter Carmen Gabriela holding a baby doll and wearing a beautiful red floor-length gown.
"You tell me..." Baldwin teased in his photo caption.
The oldest child and only daughter of Baldwin and wife Hilaria turns 4 on Aug. 23.
14 of 15
AXL DUHAMEL
Fergie shared an adorable photo in May of her son Axl Jack enjoying time at the Museum of Ice Cream in L.A.
"My mother's day cake 🎂🎂 #axljack," wrote the singer of the coloful photo.
Fergie shares her son — who turns 4 on Aug. 29 — with husband and actor Josh Duhamel.
15 of 15
MILO BUGLIARI
Alyssa Milano shared a beautiful photo of herself with son Milo Thomas, who turns 6 on Aug. 31, captioning the Instagram snap with a simple heart emoji.
The actress and activist named her son after friend and Pathology costar Milo Ventimiglia.