Zuma! Summer! Carmen! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in August

HAVEN WARREN

Golden-birthday alert! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's younger daughter Haven Garner turns 6 on Aug. 6.

"My sweet, cuddly, hilarious Havie Pie turns 6 today! #happybirthday my angel. I love you so much!" wrote Alba alongside an Instagram gallery featuring Haven at her brightly colored birthday party.

"You sweeten every day with your pure loving heart and contagious laughter. 🌈🦄🎂," she added. "I'm so blessed to be your momma."