Zuma! Summer! Carmen! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in August

HAVEN WARREN

Golden-birthday alert! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's younger daughter Haven Garner turns 6 on Aug. 6.

"My sweet, cuddly, hilarious Havie Pie turns 6 today! #happybirthday my angel. I love you so much!" wrote Alba alongside an Instagram gallery featuring Haven at her brightly colored birthday party.

"You sweeten every day with your pure loving heart and contagious laughter. πŸŒˆπŸ¦„πŸŽ‚," she added. "I'm so blessed to be your momma."