Luna! Suri! Silas! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in April

Happy birthday, little ones! From Luna to Suri, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month.

By @wordswithjen

Robin Thicke/Instagram

JULIAN THICKE

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's little boy Julian Fuego, who turns 7 on April 6, is all grins as he does his best "I'm the king of the world!" atop a toy shark.

Jessica Biel/Instagram

SILAS TIMBERLAKE

The littlest Timberlake, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son Silas Randall, will be 2 on April 8. Wonder what his 2017 Halloween costume will be ...

Source: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

MOSES MARTIN

Moses Bruce Anthony turns 11 on April 8, but he's not too old for kisses from dad Chris Martin — captured on camera by mom Gwyneth Paltrow in January.

Kelly Clarkson/Twitter

REMY BLACKSTOCK

The son of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, Remington "Remy" Alexander is all smiles in this snap shared by his mom in March. He'll celebrate his first birthday April 12.

Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

MILA HAGER

Margaret "Mila" Laura, the older daughter of Jenna Bush and Henry Hager, marks her fourth year on April 13.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

LUNA STEPHENS

Luna Simone might be only turning 1 on April 14, but her adorable face has already stolen the hearts of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's social media followers.

Megan Boone/Instagram

CAROLINE BOONE ESTABROOK

Megan Boone gives her daughter Caroline, 1 on April 15, a lesson on mommy vs. baby drinks in this hilarious New Year's snap, seemingly taken by proud pop Dan Estabrook.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

WINSTON ELBA

Winston, the son of Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth, will celebrate his third birthday on April 17.

Katie Holmes/Instagram

SURI CRUISE

Somehow, it's been almost 11 years since Suri was born. Katie Holmes marks the day her artistically inclined mini-me, whose dad is Tom Cruise, came into the world on April 18.

Nick Carter/Instagram

ODIN CARTER

Backstreet baby Odin Reign, whose first birthday is on April 19, poses with dad Nick Carter in January while the duo soak up "some vitamin D" during a vacation with mom Lauren Kitt Carter.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

OTIS SUDEIKIS

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' little Beyoncé fan Otis Alexander hits the big 3 on April 20.

Melissa Rycroft Strickland/Instagram

BECKETT STRICKLAND

April 20 is also the third birthday of Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland's son Beckett Thomas, who clearly already has this whole blowing-candles-out thing down pat.

David Livingston/Getty

ISABELLE ASOMUGHA

Kerry Washington's older child Isabelle Amarachi turns 3 on April 21. We hope she and little brother Caleb Kelechi, 5 months, pose for tons of cute photos together for their mom and dad Nnamdi Asomugha.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

FRANKIE BARRYMORE KOPELMAN

The younger daughter of Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman, Frankie, turns 3 on April 22. The amicable exes also share daughter Olive, 4½.

Mariah Carey/Instagram

MOROCCAN AND MONROE CANNON

Moroccan Scott and his twin sister Monroe, affectionately known as "Dem Kids" (and previously, "Dem Babies"), have almost already spent 6 years alongside their parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. They'll celebrate their birthday April 30.

