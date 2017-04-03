Happy Birthday
Luna! Suri! Silas! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in April
Happy birthday, little ones! From Luna to Suri, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month.
JULIAN THICKE
Robin Thicke and Paula Patton's little boy Julian Fuego, who turns 7 on April 6, is all grins as he does his best "I'm the king of the world!" atop a toy shark.
SILAS TIMBERLAKE
The littlest Timberlake, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's son Silas Randall, will be 2 on April 8. Wonder what his 2017 Halloween costume will be ...
MOSES MARTIN
Moses Bruce Anthony turns 11 on April 8, but he's not too old for kisses from dad Chris Martin — captured on camera by mom Gwyneth Paltrow in January.
REMY BLACKSTOCK
The son of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, Remington "Remy" Alexander is all smiles in this snap shared by his mom in March. He'll celebrate his first birthday April 12.
MILA HAGER
Margaret "Mila" Laura, the older daughter of Jenna Bush and Henry Hager, marks her fourth year on April 13.
LUNA STEPHENS
Luna Simone might be only turning 1 on April 14, but her adorable face has already stolen the hearts of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's social media followers.
CAROLINE BOONE ESTABROOK
Megan Boone gives her daughter Caroline, 1 on April 15, a lesson on mommy vs. baby drinks in this hilarious New Year's snap, seemingly taken by proud pop Dan Estabrook.
WINSTON ELBA
Winston, the son of Idris Elba and Naiyana Garth, will celebrate his third birthday on April 17.
SURI CRUISE
Somehow, it's been almost 11 years since Suri was born. Katie Holmes marks the day her artistically inclined mini-me, whose dad is Tom Cruise, came into the world on April 18.
ODIN CARTER
Backstreet baby Odin Reign, whose first birthday is on April 19, poses with dad Nick Carter in January while the duo soak up "some vitamin D" during a vacation with mom Lauren Kitt Carter.
OTIS SUDEIKIS
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' little Beyoncé fan Otis Alexander hits the big 3 on April 20.
BECKETT STRICKLAND
April 20 is also the third birthday of Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland's son Beckett Thomas, who clearly already has this whole blowing-candles-out thing down pat.
ISABELLE ASOMUGHA
Kerry Washington's older child Isabelle Amarachi turns 3 on April 21. We hope she and little brother Caleb Kelechi, 5 months, pose for tons of cute photos together for their mom and dad Nnamdi Asomugha.
FRANKIE BARRYMORE KOPELMAN
The younger daughter of Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman, Frankie, turns 3 on April 22. The amicable exes also share daughter Olive, 4½.
MOROCCAN AND MONROE CANNON
Moroccan Scott and his twin sister Monroe, affectionately known as "Dem Kids" (and previously, "Dem Babies"), have almost already spent 6 years alongside their parents Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. They'll celebrate their birthday April 30.
