SJP, Jimmy Fallon and 26 More Famous Families Who've Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS AND DAVID BURTKA

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins — 6½-year-old Gideon Scott and Harper Grace — arrived via help from an egg donor and a surrogate.

"We found an egg donor anonymously through a hilarious process of looking at people's profiles and then an amazing surrogate who had helped a same-sex couple before," Harris told PEOPLE in 2011.

"And then we inserted two eggs, one with my sperm, one with David's sperm and they both took," he said, with Burtka adding that the couple "don't know whose is whose."