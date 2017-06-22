Babies
SJP, Jimmy Fallon and 26 More Famous Families Who've Welcomed Children Through Surrogacy
Surrogacy is common in Hollywood, as evidenced by Kim Kardashian West and these other celebs who’ve had their children carried by another person
SARAH JESSICA PARKER AND MATTHEW BRODERICK
Marion Loretta Elwell (who goes by Loretta) and Tabitha Hodge were born via surrogate to actors Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in June 2009.
"I've had a lot of opportunities to do the things that I wanted to do, like sleep," Parker told Vogue in 2011 of becoming a mom a little later in life.
NEIL PATRICK HARRIS AND DAVID BURTKA
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's twins — 6½-year-old Gideon Scott and Harper Grace — arrived via help from an egg donor and a surrogate.
"We found an egg donor anonymously through a hilarious process of looking at people's profiles and then an amazing surrogate who had helped a same-sex couple before," Harris told PEOPLE in 2011.
"And then we inserted two eggs, one with my sperm, one with David's sperm and they both took," he said, with Burtka adding that the couple "don't know whose is whose."
JIMMY FALLON
"We tried before, we told people and it didn't happen. It's just really depressing and hard," Jimmy Fallon — today dad to Frances Cole, 2½, and Winnie Rose, 3½, both born via surrogate — said in 2013 shortly after Winnie's birth.
"This time we just said we're not going to tell anybody, it'd be just more fun if it's just private between me and my wife and then we get to introduce her to everybody," added Fallon, who's married to producer Nancy Juvonen.
JORDANA BREWSTER
Both Jordana Brewster's sons — Rowan, 1, and Julian, 3½ — were born to the actress and husband Andrew Form via surrogate.
"Sometimes I feel a little left out when other moms talk about what their birth experience was like, and I feel the loss of not having carried or having been able to carry," she told Yahoo Parenting in 2015.
"But luckily I keep my circle tight and close, so I never feel judged," added the Furious 7 star.
DENNIS QUAID
"God has definitely blessed us," Dennis Quaid said in a statement after a surrogate gave birth to his twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace in November 2007.
MATT BOMER
Matt Bomer's three sons with publicist husband Simon Halls were all welcomed with the help of a surrogate.
"I just want to be hopefully somebody who helps shape these souls without changing how they came into the world," Bomer told PEOPLE in 2014 of twins Henry and Walker, 8½, and Kit, 12.
KELSEY GRAMMER
Frasier alum Kelsey Grammer is dad to seven children total, with two of them — son Jude Gordon, 12, and daughter Mason Olivia, 15 — born via surrogate.
"I wish I could have had that experience. I'm just so grateful I had a wonderful surrogate who carried our two children," Grammer's ex-wife Camille wrote in a 2012 blog.
"I have two amazing angels in my life that I love so much," she added. "They are such a gift and a blessing from God."
NATE BERKUS AND JEREMIAH BRENT
Design gurus Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent enlisted the help of a surrogate to bring daughter Poppy, now 2, into their lives.
"Surrogacy can be about science, it can be about money or it can be about intention," Berkus told PEOPLE in 2015 shortly after their daughter's birth.
He added, "We were really lucky to have everybody that was involved in allowing us to have our daughter be excited for us."
MICHAEL JACKSON
Late King of Pop Michael Jackson's youngest child Prince Michael II (nicknamed "Blanket") was born to an unidentified surrogate in February 2002.
"The kids live like Michael is constantly looking down upon them," a family friend told PEOPLE in May of 15-year-old Blanket (who changed his name to Bigi in 2015) and his older siblings: Paris Michael, 19, and Michael Joseph Jr. "Prince," 20.
TYRA BANKS
Beauty entrepreneur and former supermodel Tyra Banks welcomed son York in January 2016 via gestational surrogate, telling PEOPLE exclusively at the time that "the journey to now has not been an easy process."
"As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day," she added.
ELTON JOHN
"We decided to go the surrogacy route and have children of our own. The dominoes fell very quickly," Elton John said in an October interview of himself and husband David Furnish after the couple initially tried to adopt.
"It was only through fate, really," John added of becoming a dad through son Zachary Jackson Levon, now 6, and Elijah Joseph Daniel, 4 (both boys were born to the same surrogate).
AMY SMART
Actress Amy Smart and her husband Carter Oosterhouse became first-time parents to daughter Flora in December 2016.
"After years of fertility struggles I give thanks today to our kind, loving surrogate for carrying her," Smart captioned a January Instagram photo of herself with her baby girl.
ANGELA BASSETT
Twins Slater Josiah and Bronwyn Golden came into the world in January 2006, born via surrogate to actor spouses Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance.
"I was devastated when it didn't happen [again and again]," Bassett said on Oprah in 2007 of the couple's years of failed fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization.
"The more we learned about [surrogacy], the more we began to think that perhaps this was an answer for us," she added.
CHRIS DAUGHTRY
Rocker Chris Daughtry and wife Deanna became parents to twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James in November 2010. Deanna had undergone a partial hysterectomy, so the couple used in vitro fertilization to conceive the twins before transferring the embryos to a surrogate carrier.
"Our family is overwhelmed with joy by these two precious gifts from God," Daughtry said on his website following the twins' births.
ELIZABETH BANKS
Magnus Mitchell, 4½, and Felix, 6, were both born via surrogate after Elizabeth Banks and husband Max Handelman took "a big leap" of faith.
"This experience has exceeded all expectations, taught us a great deal about generosity and gratitude, and established a relationship that will last a lifetime," Banks said of the surrogacy process following Magnus' birth.
RICKY MARTIN
Ricky Martin is dad to 8½-year-old twin boys Matteo and Valentino, born to a surrogate mother in August 2008.
"Adoption was one option, but it's complicated and can take a long time," the singer told PEOPLE that December.
"Surrogacy was an intriguing and faster option," he explained. "I thought, 'I'm going to jump into this with no fear.' I put my name on the list for one baby and then found out I got two!"
ELLEN POMPEO
Ellen Pompeo — mom to 8-month-old son Eli Christopher and daughters Sienna May, 2½, and Stella Luna, 7½, with husband Chris Ivery — used a surrogate for Sienna (she has not commented about Eli).
"It's important to protect the privacy of the surrogate, but don't forget, I am the same girl who had the mayor of New York City marry me and it didn't get out for five days," Pompeo joked in 2014 after announcing her younger daughter's arrival. "I'm good at that!"
GEORGE LUCAS
Star Wars mastermind George Lucas and wife Mellody Hobson welcomed their daughter Everest in August 2013 via gestational surrogate.
Lucas has three adult children through adoption: Jett, 24, Katie, 29, and Amanda, 35.
BILL AND GIULIANA RANCIC
After struggling with infertility, miscarriage and breast cancer, Giuliana Rancic and husband Bill welcomed their son Edward Duke in August 2012.
"I love that she was honest," Giuliana told PEOPLE in 2012 about her surrogate.
"It made me realize that the important stuff is what I should be listening for, and that's when I knew she was the one."
GLOZELL GREEN
Sadly, YouTube personality GloZell Green shared in February that her surrogate Shawna Johnson was going to miscarry her second child.
But Green and husband Kevin Simon are parents to daughter O'Zell Gloriana De, whom Johnson gave birth to in August.
"To say, 'What Shawna is doing for us is the greatest gift,' is an understatement," Green told PEOPLE at the time. "She truly is an angel in our lives and we will be forever grateful to her for her generosity toward us."
JOEY GONZALEZ AND JONATHAN ROLLO
Barry's Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez and husband Jonathan Rollo became fathers in December 2015, when daughter Francesca Isabella was born to their surrogate Dayna.
"I love Jon and Joey. When I think about giving birth and placing her in their arms, that's what it's all about for me — their joy, their emotions," Dayna told PEOPLE earlier that year. "That's what's going to get me to the end."
In April, Dayna delivered the couple's second child, son Jake Stone.
KATEY SAGAL
Former Married...with Children star Katey Sagal calls 10-year-old daughter Esmé Louise a "beautiful miracle."
"We went through the whole in vitro fertilization process and our embryos were not really strong, but we thought, 'Let's give it a shot and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be,' " the actress — who is also mom to son Jackson, 21, and daughter Sarah, 22 — told PEOPLE in March.
NICOLE KIDMAN AND KEITH URBAN
Country star Keith Urban and his Oscar-winning actress wife Nicole Kidman have two daughters together: 8½-year-old Sunday Rose, whom Kidman delivered, and 6-year-old Faith Margaret, who was born to a surrogate.
"I would have liked probably two or three more children," Kidman said in January (she is also mom to Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise).
"I love, love children. I love raising children ... they make me feel good and I love being around and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach," Kidman added.
LUCY LIU
"It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop," Elementary actress Lucy Liu told PEOPLE in 2016 of why she chose a surrogate to carry son Rockwell Lloyd, now 21 months.
"I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great," explained the single mom.
ROBERT DE NIRO
Hollywood vet Robert De Niro is a dad of six, with half of his children — daughter Helen Grace, 5½, and twin sons Julian and Aaron, 21 — born to surrogates.
JEFF LEWIS AND GAGE EDWARD
Monroe Christine is only 7 months old, but the road to her arrival via surrogate was a long time coming.
"This has been a three- or four-year process for us," Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis told PEOPLE in May 2016. "There were so many obstacles along the way, but there's a happy ending."
"I can't tell you how grateful and appreciative we are," Lewis added of himself and longtime partner Gage Edward.
RYAN MURPHY
Television screenwriter, producer and director Ryan Murphy and his husband David Miller are parents to two sons. Ford, 2½, and Logan Phineas, 4½, were both born via surrogate.
"It's amazing to be two dads and we have a wonderful surrogate," Murphy told E! News in 2014. "It's so uplifting and I've enjoyed sharing our story with young gay families."
SHAYNE LAMAS
The Bachelor season 12 winner Shayne Lamas gave birth to her and husband Nik Richie's daughter Press Dahl, 5½, but used in vitro fertilization and a very special surrogate for their son Lyon, 2 next month: her stepmother.
"I was shocked that my dad was on board with this, to be 100 percent honest," Lamas told Closer Weekly in 2015 (the former reality star had suffered a scary miscarriage the previous year). "But I'll always be grateful."
