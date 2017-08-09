Pregnancy #RealTalk: 13 Celebs Who Really Opened Up About What to Expect When You're Expecting

NIKKI REED

While husband Ian Somerhalder jokes that he wants to keep Reed pregnant forever, the actress has grown to embrace her changing shape, admitting to Fit Pregnancy and Baby: “Being pregnant has given me this new and powerful appreciation for my body.”

“Why do I suddenly have this layer of fat? Oh, it’s because my body needs to create breast milk,” she said. “Why am I hungry and thirsty? Because my body is creating amniotic fluid. I want to write my pregnant body love letters, it’s so f— cool!”