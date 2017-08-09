Babies
Pregnancy #RealTalk: 13 Celebs Who Really Opened Up About What to Expect When You're Expecting
From hormones to heels, Nikki Reed, Katherine Heigl and more tell all
By Grace Gavilanes
NIKKI REED
While husband Ian Somerhalder jokes that he wants to keep Reed pregnant forever, the actress has grown to embrace her changing shape, admitting to Fit Pregnancy and Baby: “Being pregnant has given me this new and powerful appreciation for my body.”
“Why do I suddenly have this layer of fat? Oh, it’s because my body needs to create breast milk,” she said. “Why am I hungry and thirsty? Because my body is creating amniotic fluid. I want to write my pregnant body love letters, it’s so f— cool!”
KATHERINE HEIGL
"The thing that really got me was the indigestion," the actress told PEOPLE. "You can ask my costars [on the set of Doubt], I never stopped burping. And I felt terrible about it, but there was just nothing I could do — I would be in the middle of saying something and I'd just start burping. It was awful. I felt like a frat boy."
AMANDA SEYFRIED
Sure, the actress may be gushing about getting to meet her first child soon, but she admitted to having one odd pregnancy symptom: "The only thing that I can't tolerate is body odor. Normally body odor is, 'Uh, it's alright.' But I cannot tolerate it anymore. If someone has it, I have to leave. I have a hard time with that." Seyfried added: "I can smell electricity. I swear to God I can smell the TV."
MOLLY SIMS
"Here's the No. 1 thing you don't say to a hormonal girl: 'I just don't understand why you're being hormonal. I don't understand why you're being emotional,' " Sims said, citing husband Scott Stuber, while opening up about her mood swings. "I'm like, 'I am emotional because I am nine months pregnant!' So, [Scott] just doesn't say a lot. He gets really quiet and I'm like, 'Well, why aren't you saying anything?!' He's like, 'Because you're acting crazy!' "
CHRISSY TEIGEN
"Officially harder to get into the workout clothes than it is to workout," tweeted Teigen, who's been candid about her struggle with becoming pregnant. "John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened," the star said on an episode of FABLife. "But my gosh, it's been a process."
BROOKLYN DECKER
A far cry from her What to Expect When You're Expecting character who somehow inherited a glowing complexion and superhuman energy with her pregnancy, Decker took to Instagram to show off her skin blemishes – a direct result of pregnancy hormones, she says – which she sarcastically calls "effin awesome."
EVANGELINE LILLY
Hello, baby bump – and goodbye, shoes that aren't flats! The Ant-Man star, who debuted her growing belly at the red carpet premiere for her new film, telling PEOPLE, "I feel wonderful," but, "I have to say, high heels and doing a red carpet is starting to ache."
NAYA RIVERA
As a PEOPLE blogger, Rivera is doing plenty of kissing and telling. Getting candid about her first-time pregnancy, she says she's "now limited to about two positions in order to not squash – as my husband puts it – 'its roof' or have the baby (my belly) staring him in the face. I feel like men are constantly imagining their baby winking at them when they make love to their pregnant wives, thus making sexy times more few and far between."
JAIME KING
For years, King struggled with infertility and made it a point to share her story with women who have also had trouble with conception. In a heartfelt Instagram post, King – who has since given birth to a boy and is currently expecting – opened up about having five miscarriages and undergoing five rounds of IVF and 26 IUIs within a span of eight years. She ended the post with three hashtags: "#youarenotalone," "#ihavetobebravetosupportothers" and "#realtalkthatterrifiesus"
OLIVIA WILDE
With pregnancy comes a much more positive, productive outlook on life, according to Wilde, who is mother to baby Otis with fiancé Jason Sudeikis. "Pregnancy does shed away all of the bulls---. It gives you more empathy because you look at everyone and you think, 'You were a baby!'"
MILA KUNIS
We can thank Kunis for teaching men of the world not to say "we're pregnant!" when referring to his partner's baby bump. "We can't have anything, because we've got your little love-goblin growing inside of us," she hilariously stated in a live PSA on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before welcoming baby Wyatt. "You're not pregnant, we are."
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
You heard it straight from the source: "Pregnant KiKi does not play!!!!" Tweeted Kardashian West, who's expecting her second baby with husband Kanye. That's just a sample of her candid pregnancy Tweets, which even prompted Twitter to reach out to ask if her account had been hacked. Nope, "#JustPregnantKeeks."
JESSICA ALBA
Now a mother of two, Alba admits that she felt nervous while pregnant with her first daughter, which luckily did not reignite the second time around. "With Honor, I was constantly like, 'Is she moving? Is her heart beating?'" she told PEOPLE. "I'd worry about everything, and with this baby, I don't have the same anxieties."