MINDY KALING
"It's so unknown to me," said The Mindy Project star in an interview with Today about expecting her first child. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'Okay, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Before welcoming daughter Dusty Rose with husband Adam Levine, the supermodel assumed she had already experienced the epitome of love — but that all changed when the couple's first child made her debut. "I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love," Prinsloo told PEOPLE. "And then you have a baby, and it's just next-level love."
KRISTEN BELL
During a 2013 interview with Redbook, the actress — who had recently welcomed daughter Lincoln with Dax Shepard — shared how difficult it was to be apart from her child. "I can't look at her pictures today, because it hurts my feelings," she said. "I start wondering what she's thinking, like, Where's the girl with the blonde hair and the boobs?"
CHRISSY TEIGEN
When it comes to the less-than-glamorous parts of motherhood, the Cravings author is a fan, revealing her "obsession" to Refinery29. "Maybe like five minutes ago, I took my nail up Luna's nose and scraped the most epic booger out you can ever imagine," said Teigen, who shares daughter Luna with husband John Legend. "And I put it in a paper towel and I kind of stared at it for a while, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is like a really amazing booger I got.' Like you get very excited for being able to clear out your kid's nose."
She added: "I have this obsession with digging out her boogers with my pinky. I try to be as gentle as possible, but once I see it, I can't go to bed knowing it's in there. I need to get it out. I've honestly thought about putting my mouth around her nose and just sucking it out."
BLAKE LIVELY
Life truly changed for Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds when they welcomed daughter James. "Everything is just so much more heightened. We're crying all the time for no reason," she said during a 2015 appearance on Live with Kelly. As for Reynolds? "He just smells like poop … He's in full diaper duty," the actress hilariously shared.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
"I speak my mind a little bit more after I've had our daughter," the reality star shared with the Associated Press following the arrival of North, her first child with husband Kanye West. "I don't know if it's a combination of being married to someone that's super honest and open and says whatever he wants whenever he wants to or just not having time really for anything else but the truth and just being real."
ALI FEDOTOWSKY-MANNO
Although she now asks for help with caring for daughter Molly, the former Bachelorette and husband Kevin Manno previously handled all parenting duties on their own. "For the first eight months of Molly's life, we never had anyone else watch her — not even a family member," Fedotowsky-Manno told Fit Pregnancy and Baby. "After months of no breaks and little sleep, I legit had a mental breakdown." Fortunately, the new mom and dad eventually "learned to ask for help, whether it meant leaning on friends or calling our moms and asking them to fly out and stay with us for a week," with Fedotowsky-Manno explaining, "and now we have a part-time nanny who comes once or twice a week."
OLIVIA WILDE
Motherhood can be a chaotic balancing act that calls for rearranging priorities, according to the 1984 star. "There's no such thing as a leisurely brunch anymore," Wilde said during an appearance on The Daily Show after she and fiancé Jason Sudeikis welcomed son Otis.
BROOKLYN DECKER
"It's like the littlest things get you so excited," the Grace and Frankie actress previously told InStyle of raising her and husband Andy Roddick's son, Hank. "You're like, 'They smile — they're the smartest person that's ever lived.' So that's the phase I'm in right now."
