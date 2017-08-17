CHRISSY TEIGEN

When it comes to the less-than-glamorous parts of motherhood, the Cravings author is a fan, revealing her "obsession" to Refinery29. "Maybe like five minutes ago, I took my nail up Luna's nose and scraped the most epic booger out you can ever imagine," said Teigen, who shares daughter Luna with husband John Legend. "And I put it in a paper towel and I kind of stared at it for a while, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is like a really amazing booger I got.' Like you get very excited for being able to clear out your kid's nose."

She added: "I have this obsession with digging out her boogers with my pinky. I try to be as gentle as possible, but once I see it, I can't go to bed knowing it's in there. I need to get it out. I've honestly thought about putting my mouth around her nose and just sucking it out."