Cuties for a Cause! Joey McIntyre, James Van Der Beek and More Attend Safe Kids Day 2017 – See the Snaps

Culver City, California, was quite the hotspot for celebrity families Sunday — and for a great reason.

Stars like James Van Der Beek, Lisa Ling and Joey McIntyre stopped by Smashbox Studios to take part in Safe Kids Day 2017, “an annual fundraising campaign to support the life-saving programs of Safe Kids Worldwide and [their] local coalition partners.” The organization works to help minimize preventable injuries both in the U.S. and globally, such as drownings, poisonings, traffic incidents and more.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the event, McIntyre — who attended with wife Barrett Williams and their three kids Kira Katherine, 5½, Rhys Edward, 7, and Griffin Thomas, 9 — said one of the most valuable things he’s picked up from attending the event have to do with vehicle safety.

“You want to move on and get rid of the car seats, or get rid of the big car seats, but maybe they’re not ready yet. So you’ve got to pay attention,” the New Kids on the Block member shared.

Van Der Beek posed with wife Kimberly and their daughters Emilia, 13 months, and Olivia, 6½. (Not in attendance: daughter Annabel Leah, 3, and son Joshua, 5.)

“With his little ladies #safekidsday,” Kimberly captioned an adorable Instagram photo of her husband playing with their girls.

Award-winning journalist Ling brought older daughter Jett, 4, to the event — where the latter made some very exciting new friends.

“Smurf dance party at @safekidsworldwide‘s #safekidsday. Great event to support a great organization,” the mom of two (Ling and husband Dr. Paul Song also share daughter Ray, 10 months) wrote alongside an Instagram video of Jett and a couple costumed Smurfs dancing to Taylor Swift‘s “Shake It Off.”

Johnathon Schaech‘s son Camden Quinn, 3½, got in on the Smurf-party action too — and had his face painted! The little guy attended with his actor dad and mom Julie Solomon.

Television personality Terri Seymour and Clark Mallon posed for photos and visited vendors with their daughter Coco, 2 — and the little girl was clearly ready to run around, judging from her cute-yet-practical Converse kicks.

It was a girls’ day for Samantha Harris! The Dancing with the Stars alum posed with daughters Hillary Madison, 6, and Josselyn Sydney, 9½, sporting a cowgirl hat for good measure.

Champion runner Alysia Montaño had a blast with daughter Linnéa, 2½.

“If my daughter told me she wanted to become a runner like me, I will have felt like I’ve done my job,” Montaño told PEOPLE of her little girl in July following the 800-meter Olympic trials.