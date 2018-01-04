Oh, Baby! All the Celeb Parents Who've Shared Stories About Conceiving Their Kids

MELANIE GRIFFITH

Griffith's daughter, Dakota Johnson, relayed the story of her conception while hosting Saturday Night Live. "It's actually really incredible that I'm standing on this stage right now, because in December of 1988 my mother stood in this exact spot and hosted SNL," the 50 Shades of Grey star revealed in her monologue. "Right after the show my father got down on one knee and he proposed to her for the second time, and exactly nine months later I was born. So I must have been conceived that night after the show or maybe even during the show."