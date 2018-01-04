Babies
Oh, Baby! All the Celeb Parents Who've Shared Stories About Conceiving Their Kids
From Chip Gaines to Will Smith, these stars made sure we get the whole stories of their kids’ lives
CHIP GAINES
The Fixer Upper star got very detailed when he announced he and wife Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child together. "You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED!" he tweeted. The new addition will join the TV stars' children Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.
KANYE WEST
In a 2014 interview with the Italian magazine La Nazione, the rapper shared his thoughts on when he believed he impregnanted wife Kim Kardashian West with their first child, North, 4. "I adore Florence. I love Italy and the Italian lifestyle," he said. "To tell you the truth, I already came to the banks of the Arno [river] with Kim last year, just the two of us, incognito. And I think that our daughter North was conceived here among the Renaissance masterpieces." The Wests are currently expecting their third child via surrogate.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Contrary to the widespread misconception (get it?) that the designer and husband David Beckham's eldest son was made in N.Y.C., the former pop singer revealed that he's of Danish origin. "I became pregnant in Denmark. We were on tour with Spice Girls and had come to Copenhagen. David visited me and yes ... so it happened. I figured it out a couple of weeks later when I was in New York," she told a Danish magazine about the beginning of 18-year-old son Brooklyn's life.
WILL SMITH
Smith dipped his toe into TMI territory while honoring wife Jada at VH1's Dear Mama celebration in 2016. "Just watching the piece with the kids it just takes me back to when we made them. Can't help but think about that," he said in his speech, mentioning daughter Willow, 17, and son Jaden, 19. "It's just amazing. It's like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!" The actor is also father to 25-year-old son Trey.
MOLLY SIMS
Sims opened up about her fertility journey in a 2016 video for her YouTube channel. "I decided to freeze my eggs before I met [husband Scott Stuber] ... The maternal clock all of a sudden just started happening," she shared. "We ended up freezing [embryos] about nine months before we got married in September of 2011." The couple ended up not needing to turn to the saved embryos to grow their family. "Honestly I got pregnant on my honeymoon!" Sims continued. "I think because we had froze, and because I had in the back of my mind a safety blanket — a safety net — I got pregnant." Stuber and Sims are now parents to kids Brooks, 5, Scarlett, 2 and Grey, 12 months.
MELANIE GRIFFITH
Griffith's daughter, Dakota Johnson, relayed the story of her conception while hosting Saturday Night Live. "It's actually really incredible that I'm standing on this stage right now, because in December of 1988 my mother stood in this exact spot and hosted SNL," the 50 Shades of Grey star revealed in her monologue. "Right after the show my father got down on one knee and he proposed to her for the second time, and exactly nine months later I was born. So I must have been conceived that night after the show or maybe even during the show."
JAY-Z
Shortly after the birth of Blue Ivy Carter, now 5 years old, JAY-Z released the song "Glory," in which he hints at the place he and Beyoncé joined forces to create their first child. "The most beautiful-est thing in this world/ Is Daddy’s little girl/ You don’t yet know what swag is/ But you was made in Paris/ And mama woke up the next day/ And shot her album package," he raps on the track. The powerhouse couple later welcomed twins Rumi and Sir in June 2017.
