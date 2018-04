After sharing an intimate photo taken by boyfriend Robin Thicke of herself breastfeeding their daughter Mia Love, 8 weeks, the new mom used Instagram again to clap back at English television personality Chanelle Hayes, who criticized Geary for posting the snap.

“I’m all for breastfeeding and having a choice how to feed your baby but WHY do people feel the need to post pictures of themselves doing it?! Especially the new pic of Robin Thicke’s gf! She’s got hair done, makeup on, both boobs out. So strange. What’s the need?? #opinions,” Hayes tweeted.

“Hey @chanellehayes, maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” Geary — a model herself — captioned a side-by-side of Hayes’ tweet and a photo of the latter posing topless.

“Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama,” Geary concluded.