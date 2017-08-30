Scars, Cellulite and Serenity: Celeb Moms Who Showed Off Their Post-Baby Body Changes

JESSIE JAMES DECKER

Decker has long been an advocate of post-pregnancy body realness. When Instagram followers complimented her on a quick slim-down after she welcomed now 16-month-old son Eric Jr. in 2015, the singer worried she was giving fans the wrong impression about her bounce-back from birth. "I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommies who just had babies and are stressing!" she captioned a selfie of her bare stomach. "My tummy is still swollen and you can see my C-section scar and pooch! I had another due to my 9lb baby and petite frame. So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight! Wanted to make sure y'all saw what my tummy looks like under the tank top and blazer."

Then in January, the mom-of-two proudly flaunted her babies' lasting impressions on her bod. "Just another day in paradise!!! #icetea #kittenishsuit #comingsoon #loosemommyskin," she captioned a bikini shot.