Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Chrissy Teigen & More Celeb Moms Get Real About Breastfeeding

ALI FEDOTOWSKY-MANNO
The mom of one is still breastfeeding her daughter. And although she confesses, "I don't know how long I'm going to make it," there's a big pro for her in continuing for the time being.
"I barely had any pain when I started, and I always had a great supply," she shared in her Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover story. "Every time I breastfeed Molly, I'm famished afterward. I feel it's like a workout. I'm afraid when I stop breastfeeding, I'm going to gain a bunch of weight."
KELLY ROWLAND
"All that gnawing at your nipples will take its toll!" the R&B singer — mom to son Titan Jewell — wrote in her parenting guide, Whoa, Baby! "In those early days, I was fascinated (my polite way of saying 'horrified') by the transformation of the boobs." When it came time to breastfeed her child, Rowland was shocked by the physical changes her body immediately underwent. "My nipples were HUGE — we are talking the size of Frisbees — and sometimes I could see these veins bulging out while I was nursing," she shared. "My boobs themselves were so long and stretchy that I sometimes felt like I could've swung them over my shoulders."
SIENNA MILLER
"I do miss my breasts being where they were. And, yes, I have nipples like fighter pilots' thumbs," the actress joked to Allure, recounting her breastfeeding experience with daughter Marlowe. "But I also sort of like that they're a little '70s. And that they fed my kid."
EMILY BLUNT
"I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding," Blunt explained to InStyle, recounting a dinner date with husband John Krasinski a week after welcoming their second daughter, Violet. "When the milk first comes in, it's like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second."
PETA MURGATROYD
As a mom to baby boy Shai, the Dancing with the Stars pro has encountered many new things, including breastfeeding with "leaking boobies." Murgatroyd shared the moment with her Twitter followers after posting a mirror selfie. "Oh the joys of motherhood Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now ... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads," she wrote.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Although Teigen had an idea of what to expect when becoming a mom to daughter Luna, the swimsuit model was unaware of how often she'd have to breastfeed. "The feeding schedule surprised me a lot. If you kind of do the math, you're kind of breastfeeding for 10 hours a day total," she told Entertainment Tonight. "It's very loving and sweet, but it's not easy. It's hard to work your entire day around getting her the nourishment she needs because [babies] are just little animals."
MILA KUNIS
"There were many times where I didn't bring a cover with me, and so I just did it in a restaurant, in the subway, in the park, at airports and in planes. Why did I do it in public? Because I had to feed my child. She's hungry," the Bad Moms actress told Vanity Fair of having to endure judgmental stares while breastfeeding her daughter Wyatt Isabelle in public. "It took us a little back because people actually looked at us in a shameful [way], and we were like, 'Oh my God,' because it's so not a sexual act."
GWEN STEFANI
"I didn't want him to [quit]," The Voice coach told USA Today of son Zuma, who self-weaned after a year of breastfeeding. "It felt like a total rejection. It was really hormonal, and trying to stop in the middle of the tour was insane."
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
There are many, err, perks to breastfeeding, as the former Laguna Beach star was quick to address on Instagram. "I just wanna thank breast feeding for making my left boob perkier than my right," she wrote, commenting on her cleavage-baring Grammys look.
KRISTEN BELL
When it came time to star in husband Dax Shepard's movie CHiPs, the actress made the decision to forego breast pumping for the sake of her onscreen character — which proved to be Bell's "physical sacrifice" while filming her scene in the movie. "I was like, 'My craft deserves it. I gotta do it. I'm a serious actor,' " Bell told Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night. "I was breastfeeding at the time. I wanted my character to have an aggressive boob job, like it's the only thing you can think about when you see someone … so I didn't pump for a full day," explained the Veronica Mars alum. "And I said to the kids, 'Daddy's making a movie, go to the fridge, the food truck is closed.' "
BEYONCÉ
"I lost most of my weight from breastfeeding and I encourage women to do it," Queen Bey, who is pregnant with twins, told PEOPLE, sharing the key to her post-baby weight loss. "It's just so good for the baby and good for yourself."
AMANDA PEET
"After the babies are born [and] the milk comes in, some people get very painful engorgement and you can put cold cabbage leaves on your boobs and apparently it stops the milk," Peet explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "This is my husband being very amused by my porno boobs even though I'm in excruciating pain."
