Babies
Behati Prinsloo, Chrissy Teigen & More Celeb Moms Who Got Real About Parenting
It’s not always easy – and these A-list mamas are the first to admit it
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 12
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Before welcoming daughter Dusty Rose with husband Adam Levine, the Victoria's Secret Angel thought she knew what it meant to love deeply. “You think there’s a limit to love — like, ‘This is the thing that I love the most,' " Prinsloo told PEOPLE, citing her relationship with Levine. "But honestly, I think what surprised me most [about motherhood] is how intense that love is, and also how hard, at times, it is."
2 of 12
ALI FEDOTOWSKY-MANNO
Speaking to Fit Pregnancy and Baby for their August cover story, the former Bachelorette recalled a time when she realized she had to reach out for help with daughter Molly. “For the first eight months of Molly’s life, we never had anyone else watch her — not even a family member,” said Fedotowsky-Manno, who wed TV and radio host Kevin Manno in March 2017. “After months of no breaks and little sleep, I legit had a mental breakdown.”
Fortunately, the new mom and dad eventually “learned to ask for help, whether it meant leaning on friends or calling our moms and asking them to fly out and stay with us for a week,” with Fedotowsky-Manno explaining, “and now we have a part-time nanny who comes once or twice a week.”
3 of 12
CHRISSY TEIGEN
The mom of 1-year-old Luna is outspoken when it comes to touchy issues surrounding motherhood — and hasn't shied away from discussing said topics in an attempt to show new moms they're not alone. "Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed," Teigen wrote in an essay for Glamour, chronicling her battle with postpartum depression and anxiety. "John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying."
4 of 12
PETA MURGATROYD
As a mom to a baby boy, the Dancing with the Stars pro has encountered many new things, including breastfeeding with "leaking boobies." Murgatroyd shared the moment with her Twitter followers after posting a mirror selfie. "Oh the joys of motherhood Leaking boobies are so NOT hot right now ... LOL #mustremembermyboobpads," she wrote.
5 of 12
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
There are many, err, perks to breastfeeding, as the former Laguna Beach star was quick to address on Instagram. "I just wanna thank breast feeding for making my left boob perkier than my right," she wrote, commenting on her cleavage-baring Grammys look.
6 of 12
JESSICA BIEL
Nothing beats squeezing in some quality time with son Silas, according to Biel. "[Three things I can't live without are] yoga, eating breakfast with my kid [and] listening to Erykah Badu while I eat with my kid," she told The Skimm. When asked to finish the sentence 'Woke up like this,' she added, "Disheveled, running late, doing too many things at once and underperforming all of them; but pretty thrilled about mediocrity! Could be a lot worse, guys. A lot worse."
7 of 12
OLIVIA WILDE
Truth: Traveling becomes even more overwhelming once you have a kid – but there are solutions. "Mentally preparing for 13 hour travel day with toddler," Wilde wrote on Instagram. "My suitcase is mostly full of bribes."
8 of 12
BROOKLYN DECKER
Glam squad, we hardly knew thee! "Undereye bags. Haven't colored my hair in months," the model-turned-actress wrote on Instagram of her less-than-glamorous run as a new mom. "There's dried breast milk errrrywhere. Nevermind the scrunchie."
9 of 12
ALYSSA MILANO
"When I post pictures of me breastfeeding Bella, it's not that I'm trying to be very outspoken about breastfeeding, it's that it's a very special moment in my life," she told PEOPLE. "What [other people] take from that is a whole other thing. Support from not only breastfeeding moms, but moms everywhere, has been really powerful and really overwhelming."
10 of 12
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
There's no such thing as solo bathroom time, especially when you're taking care of a toddler. "When privacy doesn't exist," the country star shared on Insta, showing daughter Vivianne waiting for her mom in the bathroom.
11 of 12
JENNI 'JWOWW' FARLEY
When it comes to art, moms automatically become the canvas for their kids' creativity. "Meilani was over the easel … Said 'mom you're next ... And your hair,'" recounted the reality star.
12 of 12
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Juggling a toddler and a newborn is hard – just ask Kardashian West, who sounded off about her rough day when sister Kendall Jenner called to prank her on Kocktails with Khloé. "I mean, today is not the day cause I literally would be a bit more negative cause I'm on one hour of sleep cause North was up all night and I was feeding [Saint] every two seconds and literally, my day has been like, so crazy and I've had no sleep and I want to like, die," the mom of two vented to her sisters.
See Also
More
More
Whitney Port Steps Out in L.A. 1 Week After Giving Birth to Son Sonny Sanford
Who's Due Next? Christina, Mindy and More Celebs Who Are Expecting
Jason Aldean and His Wife 'Somewhat Agreed' on Their Son's Name: It's 'Tougher Than We Thought'