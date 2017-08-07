ALI FEDOTOWSKY-MANNO

Speaking to Fit Pregnancy and Baby for their August cover story, the former Bachelorette recalled a time when she realized she had to reach out for help with daughter Molly. “For the first eight months of Molly’s life, we never had anyone else watch her — not even a family member,” said Fedotowsky-Manno, who wed TV and radio host Kevin Manno in March 2017. “After months of no breaks and little sleep, I legit had a mental breakdown.”

Fortunately, the new mom and dad eventually “learned to ask for help, whether it meant leaning on friends or calling our moms and asking them to fly out and stay with us for a week,” with Fedotowsky-Manno explaining, “and now we have a part-time nanny who comes once or twice a week.”