They’re Back! How Celeb Moms Returned to Social Media After Welcoming Baby

BROOKLYN DECKER

Almost two months after the Grace and Frankie actress and husband Andy Roddick welcomed their second child, daughter Stevie, Decker shared a photo with her mini-me. "A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine," Decker captioned a selfie in which she’s cuddling with her new baby girl while aforementioned dog hangs out in the background.