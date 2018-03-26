They’re Back! How Celeb Moms Returned to Social Media After Welcoming Baby

Babies
APRIL LOVE GEARY:
Geary, who shared a bevy of baby-bump photos during pregnancy, has been documenting first-time motherhood on social media. For her first photo with 4-week-old daughter Mia Love — whom she shares with Robin Thicke — the new mom sported a "Baby Girl" hoodie.
KYLIE JENNER
Jenner's second post-pregnancy outing since welcoming daughter Stormi (with boyfriend Travis Scott) — which also doubled as her return to social media since becoming a mom — went down 11 days after her little girl's birth, at a friend's baby shower in February 2018.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
On the same day she and husband Kanye West welcomed daughter Chicago — who made her debut via surrogacy — in January 2018, the KKW Beauty founder posted this candid photo of herself with the caption, "#momofthree".
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Bring on the mirror selfies! It took the supermodel two weeks to hop back on Instagram, where she showed off her post-baby body after welcoming daughter Gio — whom she shares with husband Adam Levine — in February 2018.
JENNY MOLLEN
The hilarious actress and wife of American Pie star Jason Biggs wasted no time in sharing intimate photos of her growing family in October 2017, specifically with newborn son Lazlo. The mom-of-two still made jokes while introducing the world to son Sid's little brother. "In this pic we were still calling him Sid 2," Mollen captioned the family pic.
ENIKO HART
Four days after giving birth to her and husband Kevin Hart's son Kenzo, Eniko posted this mommy-and-me snapshot on Instagram. "Every ounce of pain was worth it ALL..Would I do it again? ABSOLUTELY!" she captioned the sweet pic.
BROOKLYN DECKER
Almost two months after the Grace and Frankie actress and husband Andy Roddick welcomed their second child, daughter Stevie, Decker shared a photo with her mini-me. "A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine," Decker captioned a selfie in which she’s cuddling with her new baby girl while aforementioned dog hangs out in the background.
JESSICA ALBA
The new mom of three showcased her commitment to the Time's Up campaign on Instagram in January 2018, wearing a black top and sharing a photo of herself breastfeeding 1-week-old son Hayes, whom she shares with husband Cash Warren, while watching the Golden Globes.
CIARA
The singer was in full workout mode with her family — husband Russell Wilson and son Future — two months after daughter Sienna made her debut in April 2017.
CHRISSY TEIGEN
Less than four weeks after welcoming her and husband John Legend's daughter Luna in April 2016, a belly-baring Teigen headed back to the kitchen to whip up a Mother's Day brunch.
