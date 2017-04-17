'Maui Life'! Christina El Moussa Celebrates Easter in Sunny Hawaii with Her Kids
1 of 18
FUTURE
Mama knows best! Ciara joins son Future for a photo shoot with a bow-clad Easter Bunny.
2 of 18
LUNA
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Luna, dresses in her best to meet the Easter Bunny with her parents.
3 of 18
SID
Posing with Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen and their son, Sid, throw on sunglasseses for the family's photo opp with their furry new friend.
4 of 18
JAMES & LEO
Jaime King's sons squeeze in a cuddle session with the Easter Bunny after spotting him during a walk.
5 of 18
FRANKIE
Giggles all around! Drew Barrymore and daughter Frankie have a picture-perfect moment with the Easter Bunny.
6 of 18
VIOLET & DIXIE
King of Leons member Nathan Followill posts a pic of his daughter, Violet, spending time with band mate Caleb Followill's daughter, Dixie, during their bunny meet-cute.
7 of 18
BODHI & FOREST
Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber take their two sons to meet the Easter Bunny after embarking on an egg hunt.
8 of 18
PEARL
"Playing shy girl with the easter bunny after her nap," Jack Osbourne's wife, Lisa, wrote of their daughter's meet-cute.
9 of 18
DUKE
Need a lift? Giuliana Rancic's son makes a new BFF, according to the TV personality.
10 of 18
ALFONSO, SIENNA & ANDERS
Alfonso Ribeiro's wife Angela and their child, Alfonso Jr., join the actor's older kids for a family photo.
11 of 18
LORENZO
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her son opt for pastel outfits, matching their guest of honor's bright getup.
12 of 18
BROOKLYN, CAMDEN & PHOENIX
Nick and Vanessa Lachey treat their kids to a festive surprise, which included an Easter egg hunt and a hangout with a very special friend.
13 of 18
GOLDEN
Nick Cannon's adorable son is perfectly content with sitting on his new friend's lap during an Easter photo shoot.
14 of 18
DOMINIC & GIA
So cuddly! Mario Lopez's kids are all smiles as they get acquainted with the Easter Bunny.
15 of 18
GREYSON
Have you seen a more poised baby? Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son keeps his cool around the Easter celebrity.
16 of 18
JULIAN
Go, Julian! "So much better than the first time," wrote mom Jordana Brewster of her son's calm demeanor during his close-up with the Easter Bunny.
17 of 18
FORD & HARPER
Armie Hammer's son and daughter visited the Easter Bunny twice this year — donning twice the amount of adorable outfits.
18 of 18
SCARLETT
Elisa Donovan shared a snapshot of her husband Charlie posing with their daughter, Scarlett, and the Easter Bunny.
