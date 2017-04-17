Babies

So Sweet: 18 Celeb Kids Who Met the Easter Bunny This Year

These are the most adorable meet-cutes you’ll ever witness

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

1 of 18

Ciara/Instagram

FUTURE

Mama knows best! Ciara joins son Future for a photo shoot with a bow-clad Easter Bunny.

2 of 18

Vilailuck Teigen/Instagram

LUNA

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's 1-year-old daughter, Luna, dresses in her best to meet the Easter Bunny with her parents. 

3 of 18

Jenny Mollen/Instagram

SID

Posing with Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen and their son, Sid, throw on sunglasseses for the family's photo opp with their furry new friend.

4 of 18

Jaime King/Instagram

JAMES & LEO

Jaime King's sons squeeze in a cuddle session with the Easter Bunny after spotting him during a walk.

5 of 18

Angela Pham/BFA/Rex Shutterstock

FRANKIE

Giggles all around! Drew Barrymore and daughter Frankie have a picture-perfect moment with the Easter Bunny.

6 of 18

Nathan Followill/Twitter

VIOLET & DIXIE

King of Leons member Nathan Followill posts a pic of his daughter, Violet, spending time with band mate Caleb Followill's daughter, Dixie, during their bunny meet-cute.

7 of 18

Teresa Palmer/Instagram

BODHI & FOREST

Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber take their two sons to meet the Easter Bunny after embarking on an egg hunt. 

8 of 18

Lisa Osbourne/Twitter

PEARL

"Playing shy girl with the easter bunny after her nap," Jack Osbourne's wife, Lisa, wrote of their daughter's meet-cute.

9 of 18

Giuliana Rancic/Instagram

DUKE

Need a lift? Giuliana Rancic's son makes a new BFF, according to the TV personality.

10 of 18

Angela Ribeiro/Instagram

ALFONSO, SIENNA & ANDERS

Alfonso Ribeiro's wife Angela and their child, Alfonso Jr., join the actor's older kids for a family photo.

11 of 18

Instagram

LORENZO

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her son opt for pastel outfits, matching their guest of honor's bright getup.

12 of 18

Nick Lachey/Instagram

BROOKLYN, CAMDEN & PHOENIX

Nick and Vanessa Lachey treat their kids to a festive surprise, which included an Easter egg hunt and a hangout with a very special friend.

13 of 18

Instagram

GOLDEN

Nick Cannon's adorable son is perfectly content with sitting on his new friend's lap during an Easter photo shoot.

14 of 18

Instagram

DOMINIC & GIA

So cuddly! Mario Lopez's kids are all smiles as they get acquainted with the Easter Bunny.

15 of 18

Instagram

GREYSON

Have you seen a more poised baby? Jenni "JWoww" Farley's son keeps his cool around the Easter celebrity.

16 of 18

Instagram

JULIAN

Go, Julian! "So much better than the first time," wrote mom Jordana Brewster of her son's calm demeanor during his close-up with the Easter Bunny. 

17 of 18

Instagram

FORD & HARPER

Armie Hammer's son and daughter visited the Easter Bunny twice this year — donning twice the amount of adorable outfits.

18 of 18

Instagram

SCARLETT

Elisa Donovan shared a snapshot of her husband Charlie posing with their daughter, Scarlett, and the Easter Bunny.

See Also

More

More