Channing Tatum, Amy Adams & More Celebs Who Just Can't Seem to Impress Their Kids
We’re as surprised as you are
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
CHANNING TATUM
"We actually showed her Step Up for the first time. We were like, 'This is really cool! It's got dancing. She's going to love it!' " the Magic Mike star told Jimmy Kimmel of showing daughter Everly his and wife Jenna Dewan's 2006 film. "Within 10 seconds, she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?' I'm like, 'What do you mean? This is a real movie! This is such a real movie! They made like seven more of these! You will watch it! Sit down!' "
AMY ADAMS
"She doesn't think of me as an actress at all," Adams told Graham Norton of daughter Aviana back in 2016. "She makes fun of me for it. When I FaceTime her, she's like, 'Oh my God! It's Amy Adams!' She's 6 years old by the way. She's pretty level-headed."
MATT DAMON
"I try to tell them [how cool I am]," Damon joked to Entertainment Tonight of proving his star power to his family at home. "My wife doesn't really even get that either. But that's alright. I'll keep them around."
IDRIS ELBA
The world may view Elba as the epitome of flawlessness, but the The Dark Tower actor admitted on The Tonight Show that his teenaged daughter, Isan, doesn't feel the same way. "She loves me, but she tells me to calm down a little bit. She just thinks I try to be cool all the time," Elba told host Jimmy Fallon. "And I'm like, 'I am cool.' She's always trying to quiz me on rappers, and I don't know who's who anymore."
CHRIS ROCK
Believe it or not: Rock's kids don't think the legendary comedian is funny — so much so that they're worried about their futures. "My kids think I'm so unfunny they're like, 'Is there enough money saved up for college?'" he previously told David Letterman. "'Because at some point, people are gonna realize you're not funny.' "
ANGELINA JOLIE
As she recorded vocals for her role in 2011's Kung Fu Panda 2, Jolie was given honest feedback by her kids in the studio. "They'll sit in a room and say, 'That's just not funny,'" Jolie revealed. Young scrutiny, she says, "will keep you competitive, even if they think [her costar] Jack Black is always cooler than Mom."
WILL SMITH
He may have hung out with Kanye West and Calvin Harris, but the actor maintains that kids Willow and Jaden don't consider their famous dad to be cool. "It's so crazy because your kids always think everything is brand new and they're doing things for the first time, so at home I'm not cool at all," Smith told Capital FM. "Daddy is not cool at all, I mean I go out in the street and I'm kind of a cool dude but not in my house."
JAMES VAN DER BEEK
When he asked his daughter, Annabel, what she saw as the pair stood in front one of his billboards for What Would Diplo Do?, the toddler turned her attention to something else. "Tough to impress a 3 year-old with your #WWDD billboard when it's next to one for Cars 3," Van Der Beek wrote on Instagram.
ADAM SANDLER
During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sandler revealed that after much pleading from his daughters, the comedian finally showed them his movies. "I'll put them on," Sandler explained. "Because they beg to see them. They're like, 'Please, it's not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they're talking about.' So I show them the movies — they demand this — and they get, every time, I'd say about 20 minutes in, and then I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They're nervous to say it, but like, 'Can we watch something else?' "
