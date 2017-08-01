Channing Tatum, Amy Adams & More Celebs Who Just Can't Seem to Impress Their Kids

ADAM SANDLER

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sandler revealed that after much pleading from his daughters, the comedian finally showed them his movies. "I'll put them on," Sandler explained. "Because they beg to see them. They're like, 'Please, it's not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they're talking about.' So I show them the movies — they demand this — and they get, every time, I'd say about 20 minutes in, and then I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They're nervous to say it, but like, 'Can we watch something else?' "