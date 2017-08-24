It's That Time of Year Again! Celeb Kids Who Are Gearing Up for Their First Day of School
They grow up so fast
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 12
SHAYA
"Bye-bye summer! 1st day of school on my way 2 pick up my babies, so excited!" wrote Brooke Burke-Charvet. "Not sure who had a harder time separating today me or them."
2 of 12
MAXWELL & BLAKESLEY
Bachelorette star Trista Sutter snaps a pic of her children on the first day of 4th and 3rd grade, respectively. She also shares her two kids' career aspirations, with Maxwell hoping to one day become a shark biologist and Blakesley, a veterinarian.
3 of 12
KASE
Like father, like son! Ty Murray's son shows off his dad-approved outfit (which Kase picked out himself!) with the cowboy's girlfriend Paige on his first day of Kindergarten.
4 of 12
GIA
Mario Lopez's daughter strikes a pose on her first day of 1st grade. "Gia ready to tackle 1st grade!" wrote the Extra host.
5 of 12
MARCELO
It was the first day of school for Marcelo and in case you were wondering, mom Ali Landry definitely got emotional. "Yes, I totally cried!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.
6 of 12
MADDIE
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is all smiles as she poses with her dogs on her first day of 4th grade.
7 of 12
EVERLEIGH, ARMIE & RECKER
Equipped with backpacks and smiles, Cam Gigandet's kids are more than ready to conquer the first day of school.
8 of 12
BEATRIX & ZOIE
"Happy first day of school to these two awesome little ladies!! I am so proud of them! Although, I can't believe they're in 4th and 2nd grade!!" Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin wrote of her daughters Zoie and Beatrix, respectively. "How did that happen?!"
9 of 12
AVA
AJ McLean is one proud papa! The Backstreet Boys member documented his daughter's orientation day before kicking off her first day of Kindergarten. "She's so excited and I couldn't be more proud!!!" he tweeted.
10 of 12
GENEVIEVE
Race car driver Jimmie Johnson can't help but be excited for his daughter, Genevieve, who is now a newly minted first grader. "Official big girl status," he captioned the adorable pic.
11 of 12
EVAN
Evan smiles at mom Jenny McCarthy as the radio personality wishes her son a great first day of high school. "First day of high school drop off," she tweeted. "So proud."
12 of 12
CARMEN & VINCENT
Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu celebrates her kids' first day back to school.
See Also
More
More
Ralph Lauren Kids' End-of-Summer Sale (Up to 60% Off!) Is Just in Time for Back to School - Here's What We're Buying
Princess Peach! Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Kerr Aldean Shows Off Her Baby Belly at the ACM Honors