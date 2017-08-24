It's That Time of Year Again! Celeb Kids Who Are Gearing Up for Their First Day of School

Brooke Burke-Charvet/Twitter

SHAYA

"Bye-bye summer! 1st day of school on my way 2 pick up my babies, so excited!" wrote Brooke Burke-Charvet. "Not sure who had a harder time separating today me or them."

Trista Sutter/Instagram

MAXWELL & BLAKESLEY 

Bachelorette star Trista Sutter snaps a pic of her children on the first day of 4th and 3rd grade, respectively. She also shares her two kids' career aspirations, with Maxwell hoping to one day become a shark biologist and Blakesley, a veterinarian.

Ty Murray/Twitter

KASE 

Like father, like son! Ty Murray's son shows off his dad-approved outfit (which Kase picked out himself!) with the cowboy's girlfriend Paige on his first day of Kindergarten.

Mario Lopez/Twitter

GIA

Mario Lopez's daughter strikes a pose on her first day of 1st grade. "Gia ready to tackle 1st grade!" wrote the Extra host.

Ali Landry/Instagram

MARCELO

It was the first day of school for Marcelo and in case you were wondering, mom Ali Landry definitely got emotional. "Yes, I totally cried!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

MADDIE

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is all smiles as she poses with her dogs on her first day of 4th grade.

Dominique Geisendorff/Instagram

EVERLEIGH, ARMIE & RECKER

Equipped with backpacks and smiles, Cam Gigandet's kids are more than ready to conquer the first day of school.

Jodie Sweetin/Instagram

BEATRIX & ZOIE

"Happy first day of school to these two awesome little ladies!! I am so proud of them! Although, I can't believe they're in 4th and 2nd grade!!" Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin wrote of her daughters Zoie and Beatrix, respectively. "How did that happen?!"

AJ McLeod/Twitter

AVA

AJ McLean is one proud papa! The Backstreet Boys member documented his daughter's orientation day before kicking off her first day of Kindergarten. "She's so excited and I couldn't be more proud!!!" he tweeted.

Jimmie Johnson/Twitter

GENEVIEVE

Race car driver Jimmie Johnson can't help but be excited for his daughter, Genevieve, who is now a newly minted first grader. "Official big girl status," he captioned the adorable pic.

Jenny McCarthy/Twitter

EVAN

Evan smiles at mom Jenny McCarthy as the radio personality wishes her son a great first day of high school. "First day of high school drop off," she tweeted. "So proud."

Dominique Moceanu/Twitter

CARMEN & VINCENT

Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu celebrates her kids' first day back to school.

