It's Graduation Day! See Which Celebrity Kids Just Scored Diplomas
Goldie Hawn’s granddaughter, Rachel Zoe’s son and more are slipping into their pint-sized caps and gowns
1 of 11
JOAQUIN CONSUELOS
“Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!!” Kelly Ripa captioned a family photo from her youngest child's eighth grade graduation. “You’ve made us very proud!” Next up for the 14-year-old? High school!
2 of 11
SKYLER BERMAN
My Graduate #skylermorrison," proud mama Rachel Zoe wrote of her 6-year-old son, with his little brother Kaius. "Bye Bye Kindergarten ..1st Grade here he comes #timegoingtoofast #mybabyboy"
3 of 11
HEAVEN HART
Kevin Hart's 12-year-old daughter, Heaven, just reached a major milestone — and her famous dad couldn't be prouder. "Congrats on kicking schools butt & getting grades that I could of only dreamed of getting when I was your age," the comedian wrote on Instagram. "The world is yours....I looooovvveeeee you so much!!!!! Happy Graduation."
4 of 11
MAXWELL JOHNSON
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's 5-year-old daughter zips up her gown before getting her pre-school diploma.
5 of 11
CY BUSSON
Leave it to supermodel Elle Macpherson and her son to pull out all the style stops at the newly minted graduate's big day. "Flashback same @tomford Gucci suit I wore to his christening 2005," wrote Macpherson, captioning an artsy Instagram of the mother-son pair.
6 of 11
GEORGIA DANE
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane's 5-year-old daughter is all smiles as she holds up her pre-school diploma. "My baby is a big girl!" wrote mom Rebecca.
7 of 11
RIO HUDSON
Goldie Hawn and granddaughter Rio — the 3-year-old daughter of Hawn's son, Oliver — celebrate the pint-sized cutie's preschool graduation with flower crowns.
8 of 11
GIA LOPEZ
The 6-year-old daughter of Mario and Courtney Lopez is a total natural in front of the camera as she poses for pics during her kindergarten graduation. "Congrats my beautiful baby girl," wrote mom Courtney. "Im so proud of you and love you more than you know!"
9 of 11
TUCKER WILKERSON
"Tucker graduated from his 4's class today!" Melissa Joan Hart posted, captioning a photo of her 4-year-old son with his teachers. "It was touch and go for a minute but he finally buckled down and got his 123's and was able to cut a straight line with small scissors so he is moving up to the 5's! I'm a little teary knowing next year will be the last I will have a baby in preschool!"
10 of 11
KAIUS JAGGER BERMAN
"[Kaius] taking a moment of reflection after his graduation from first year of preschool," wrote mom Rachel Zoe of her 3-year-old son's major accomplishment.
11 of 11
NOAH AMBROSIO MAZUR
Joined by their 8-year-old daughter Anja, Alessandra Ambrosio and longtime love Jamie Mazur celebrate 5-year-old son Noah's preschool graduation.
