Sun’s Out, Bump’s Out! Show Off Your Baby Belly in These 9 Maternity Swimsuits, Inspired By Celeb Moms-to-Be
We’re taking cues straight from Serena Williams, Lauren Conrad and other pregnant stars’ stylish summer swimwear
ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY
New mom Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed on the beach in a super-cute chevron-print suit to announce her first pregnancy. (She and fiancé Jason Statham welcomed son Jack Oscar on Saturday, June 24!)
Shop Our Pick! Printed Halter Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit ($40), amazon.com
JENNY MOLLEN
Jenny Mollen has no qualms about showing a little skin, but the second-time mom-to-be admits she's "afraid of the sun" — which makes a rashguard suit perfect for a day at the pool.
Shop Our Pick! Maternity Rashguard Swimsuit ($68), nordstrom.com
LAUREN CONRAD
Although The Hills alum and lifestyle master Lauren Conrad wasn't able to wear a swimsuit from her own line during her recent sunny babymoon, this pretty pink two-piece did the trick just fine.
Shop Our Pick! Textured Maternity Bikini ($93), nordstrom.com
SANYA RICHARDS-ROSS
Since Sanya Richards-Ross confirmed her and Aaron Ross' first child on the way exclusively to PEOPLE on Valentine's Day, the Olympic sprinter has been bumping it up in a slew of Instagram photos — including from her April vacation in Jamaica.
Shop Our Pick! Maternity Striped Beachkini Tankini ($79), amazon.com
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams' summer glow has been on display in quite a few stunning water-ready ensembles, including a black one-piece she wore during a photo shoot aboard a boat in May. The first-time mom-to-be is due this fall.
Shop Our Pick! Black One-Piece Maternity Swimsuit ($95), nordstrom.com
BEHATI PRINSLOO
Model, wife to Adam Levine and new mom (daughter Dusty Rose is already 9 months old!) Behati Prinsloo put a maternal spin on the polka dot last August.
Shop Our Pick! Polka Dot Print Twisted Bandeau Maternity Bikini ($94), nordstrom.com
ENIKO PARRISH HART
Pregnancy isn't stopping Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish Hart from catching some rays! The first-time expectant mama rocked a tiny red bikini on a Hawaiian vacation with Hart and his kids in June.
Shop Our Pick! Ruffle Maternity Bikini ($95), nordstrom.com
BAR REFAELI
Model Bar Refaeli is currently pregnant with her second child, opting for a variety of two-pieces to keep cool this summer. This navy-blue number? Perfect for Fourth of July.
Shop Our Pick! Swim Tankini & Bottom 2-Piece Set ($49), amazon.com
LAUREN AKINS
Country star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have been enjoying some fun in the sun with 19-month-old Willa Gray before their second daughter arrives in August.
Shop Our Pick! Maternity Printed Bikini Swimsuit ($88), macys.com
