Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Kids Want to Become Actors: ‘They’ve Got the Talent’

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas‘ kids have been bitten by the acting bug.

Zeta-Jones, 47, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday where the actress revealed that her two kids are already showing interest in joining the entertainment industry.

“You know, I know it’s going to be hard for them because they’ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they’ve got me, they have Michael,” she says. “But they so inherently love it and they’re good!”

The Oscar winner said Dylan, 16, and Carys, 13, have both the talent and the drive to pursue a career in show business.

“They go to summer camp every year — they do like three musicals and straight plays — and they love it,” she says.

But the actress said she’s also been honest with her children about the difficulties that come along with trying to make it in Hollywood.

“I’ve had a wonderful life in this business, so if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn’t,” she explains. “I just think that they’ve got the talent and I know that they have the drive.”

Zeta-Jones and Douglas tied the knot in 2000, three months after welcoming son Dylan. The actress was pregnant with daughter Carys when she attended the Oscars in 2003.

“It was 10 days before I gave birth to our daughter Carys,” she recalled of the big night. “It was a special night. I let her know, ‘Baby, I carried you around.’ “