Fashionable Family! Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Mini-Me Daughter Carys, 14, to Michael Kors Show

Does Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ daughter have a future in fashion?

That career path might not be a shock considering how stylish Carys Zeta looked even when standing next to her famously glamorous mom on Wednesday. The twosome were on hand to attend the Michael Kors Collection show, part of N.Y.C.’s infamous Fashion Week.

For the outing, the Chicago actress wore a knee-length black asymmetrical dress with a plunging neckline and leather belt, carrying a black Christy leather clutch — all from the Fall 2017 Michael Kors Collection. She completed the look in black Roswell leather sandals from the Transeason 2017 Michael Kors Collection.

Carys, 14, opted for a pseudo-coordinating ensemble in a long-sleeved black off-the-shoulder top, yellow patterned miniskirt and heels that matched Zeta-Jones’.

Walking in the show were famous faces like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kate Upton — the latter making her NYFW debut.

Kors himself shared a snap of Zeta-Jones, 47, being interviewed at the event, captioning it, “Beautiful, funny, sexy and brilliant—@CatherineZetaJones, such a Michael Kors woman. -xxMK #AllAccessKors #NYFW.”

Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas are fairly private when it comes to Carys and her older brother Dylan Michael, 17, but have shared a few sweet snaps of their children and details about their family over the years.

And if fashion isn’t the career Carys chooses, it sounds like she might have another creative skill in her blood: acting!

“I know it’s going to be hard for them because they’ve got their grandfather, Kirk [Douglas], they’ve got me, they have Michael,” Zeta-Jones said in February. “But they so inherently love [acting] and they’re good!”