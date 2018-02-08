Pregnant Catherine Giudici Lowe & Son Samuel Are Adorably Twinning in Denim: 'I Call Him Mini Me'

Catherine Giudici Lowe and her son Samuel Thomas are taking double denim to an extra cute level!

The pregnant Bachelor alum, 31, and her 19-month-old child set the sweet style bar high in the latest mother-son photo shared on Giudici Lowe’s Instagram Wednesday. “I shall call him ‘Mini Me,’ ” the mother-to-be, who is 25 weeks along, captioned the adorable picture in which the pair wear coordinated black ensembles that were accessorized with denim jackets.

While the reality star’s outerwear was from designer Rachel Roy, her “mini me” was dressed in Akid brand. In fact, this is far from the first time that the Lowes have worn matching outfits.

And soon, Giudici Lowe will be welcoming another mini-me.

In November, she and husband Sean Lowe announced they were expecting their second child with a sweet clip of their son pointing to Catherine’s belly.

They have yet to announce the sex of their baby on the way.

In November, the soon-to-be father of two told PEOPLE he has a hunch they’ll be welcoming another son into their lives.

“We’ll be so happy either way,” Lowe, 33, said. “Catherine wants five kids. And we want to adopt as well. It’s all a learning process!”

Adding, “We’re not going to find out the gender. We didn’t with Samuel and it’s really exciting to be in the hospital and find out. And neither of us are Type A planners, so we’re fine with it.”