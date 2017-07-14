Nev Schulman Is Getting Married — and His Daughter Cleo Is the Most Adorable 'Little Helper' Ever

Congratulations are in order for Nev Schulman — he’s getting married!
The Catfish host took to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday to announce the exciting news.
“Am I getting married next weekend? Yes! Did I leave finding my outfit till the last minute? Of course!” he tweeted alongside a photo of himself in a white tuxedo — with his 8-month-old daughter Cleo James grinning adorably at his feet.
“Is Cleo the cutest baby ever? Yup!” he added.
“Picking your wedding outfit can be tough,” he captioned the same photo on Instagram. “Good thing I have the best little helper a groom could hope for.”
Schulman, 32, and Laura Perlongo, 31, announced they were expecting their first child in May 2016, just two weeks before the couple announced their engagement.
“I ate a big sandwich and it has a heartbeat,” Perlongo wrote on Instagram. “Completely head over heels in love and excited to announce Nev and I are bringing a new bb person into the world. It’s been a totally wild ride so far.”
“IT’S A GIRL!” gushed Schulman in his own post. “No words can capture the excitement and joy I feel about becoming a father. I am so in love with you @el_peego and thank you for giving me this incredible gift. You inspire and excite me every day.”
I ate a big sandwich and it has a heartbeat! Completely head over heels in love and excited to announce @nevschulman and I are bringing a new bb person into the world. It's been a totally wild ride so far and I wrote a lil article for @attndotcom about the first few months of bby reflection/reactions (link in profile). A big thank you to everyone who loves and supports us. Consistently blown away by all the good things people do on our behalf. Endless gratitude for @arnold_daniel capturing our shock and awe in this photograph and so many others. I couldn't feel more humbled or lucky to know you. SO EXCITED FOR THIS BABYYYY!!! 🤗🤗🤗✨❤️👶🏼❤️✨
IT'S A GIRL! 👶🏼 No words can capture the excitement and joy I feel about becoming a father. I am so in love with you @el_peego and thank you for giving me this incredible gift. You inspire and excite me every day. Big thanks to @arnold_daniel for his beautiful photos and @attndotcom for publishing our story. link in bio 😍
The happy couple welcomed baby Cleo on Oct. 21 and have been sharing plenty of updates (and adorable photos!) ever since.
The next milestone? Cleo’s first word — and Schulman is already pushing for one word in particular, thanks to a copy of Jimmy Fallon‘s children’s book Your Baby’s First Word Will Be DADA.
“The book is working,” Schulman captioned a photo of Cleo clutching a copy on Thursday.
“First word is definitely going to be DADA!” he added.