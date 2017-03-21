Grey's Anatomy's Caterina Scorsone Says Shonda Rhimes Is 'Carving a Path' for Working Moms

As a working mom of two, it’s important for Grey’s Anatomy star Caterina Scorsone to be able to have her children with her on set.

“I bring the little one every day,” Scorsone, who welcomed daughter Paloma Michaela with husband Rob Giles in November, told PEOPLE Sunday at the 2017 PaleyFest in Hollywood, California. (The couple are already parents to 4½-year-old daughter Eliza.)

“This is the amazing thing about Shondaland,” explains Scorsone, 35. “I have the little one in the trailer with me every day, so that I can feed her every couple of hours. I go back to the trailer, and she’s there.”

The star, who plays neurosurgeon Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the drama series, says that her baby girl has everything from a play gym to a bed and even a rocking chair in her trailer.

“I’m able to be with her throughout the day and at lunch,” shares Scorsone. “So that’s been really wonderful.”

And if her 4-month-old isn’t with Mama, she’s with a nanny or Scorsone’s husband, who will occasionally come to set.

“I just don’t leave her there with, like, a window cracked!” says the actress, adding teasingly, “She’s having a bottle. She’s like, ‘I’m good!’ She’s watching The Bachelor!”

All jokes aside, Scorsone has nothing but praise for her Grey’s boss Shonda Rhimes, whom she says has created an environment for working moms “in a way that’s unprecedented.”

“I think that Shonda is really carving a path and showing us, showing everyone, that women need to have these options,” says Scorsone.

She continues, “If you want to have high-powered career women who have families, you need to provide options for them in terms of childcare.”

In fact, Scorsone says Rhimes is “fantastic” about having babies around.

“She’s made sure that I can have [Paloma] in the room,” says Scorsone, who adds that there’s also a space on the actual set where her daughter can be close by if they’re “doing a quick turnaround.”

“I think that the female workforce is so valuable,” explains Scorsone. “And if we’re going to champion women in the workforce, which our economy seems to want to do, we have to deal with the realities, which is that they have children and they need a way to take care of their children in a supportive work environment.”

When it comes to her girls’ milestones, Scorsone — whose Sunday appearance at PaleyFest was her first event since having Paloma — says, “It’s just been beautiful seeing sisters together.”

“[Eliza] loves it,” the mother of two says of her older daughter enjoying her big-sibling role. “She’s very, very proud.”

Adds Scorsone, “She keeps introducing her to everybody. She’s like, ‘I have a baby sister!’ “