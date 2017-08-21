Caterina Scorsone Celebrates 'Blessings Beyond My Wildest Dreams' with Adorable Photo of Her Daughter

Life is good as a mother of two for Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone.

The star shared a sweet close-up shot of her newest addition, 9-month-old daughter Paloma Michaela, to Instagram recently – and alongside it, a message of “Beauty. Love. Peace. Contentment.”

“Acceptance. Belonging. Freedom. Adventure,” she added. “Blessings beyond my wildest dreams.”

Scorsone, 35, welcomed Paloma with husband Rob Giles last November. The couple also share 5-year-old daughter Eliza.

The actress’ social media accounts are filled with adorable snapshots of precious Paloma, among other things. Earlier this month, Scorsone championed kids clothing line Tea Collection “for showcasing the beauty of diversity and difference in their back to school 2017 catalogue.”

Scorsone previously opened up to PEOPLE about how her work on Grey’s Anatomy meshes with motherhood, explaining, “This is the amazing thing about Shondaland. I have the little one in the trailer with me every day, so that I can feed her every couple of hours. I go back to the trailer, and she’s there.”

The star, who plays neurosurgeon Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the long-running show, says that her little girl has everything from a play gym to a bed and even a rocking chair in her trailer.

“I’m able to be with her throughout the day and at lunch. So that’s been really wonderful,” Scorsone said.