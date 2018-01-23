Caterina Scorsone Posts Sweet New Snap of Her 'Little Dove,' Daughter Paloma

Caterina Scorsone is one proud and content mama.

The Grey’s Anatomy star and mother of two shared a new close-up photo of her younger daughter, 14-month-old Paloma Michaela, snoozing up against her mom.

In the sweet snap, little Paloma looks snug in a pink-and-white outfit, her long eyelashes stealing the camera spotlight.

“She’s made of stardust and all the sweetest dreams. My little dove,” Scorsone, 36, captioned the memorable moment. (Paloma means dove in Spanish.)

The photo is only the latest the actress — who also shares daughter Eliza, 5½, with husband Rob Giles — has posted of her adorable baby girl.

Over the Christmas holidays, Scorsone treated her social media followers to an unbelievably cute photo of Paloma flashing a dazzling smile to the camera from her car seat.

“He sent a tiny baby to teach us how to love,” she wrote alongside the post. “Wishing you all Christmas miracles and holiday hugs.🎄❤️”

The actress’s social media accounts are filled with too-cute snapshots of her family. In August, Scorsone championed kids clothing line Tea Collection “for showcasing the beauty of diversity and difference in their back to school 2017 catalogue.”

“Keep up the great work. #trailblazers #morealikethandifferent #changingthefaceofbeauty,” added the star.