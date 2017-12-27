Caterina Scorsone Shares Adorable New Photo of Daughter Paloma: She Taught 'Us How to Love'

Caterina Scorsone is feeling blessed this holiday season — and a huge part of that is due to her beautiful baby girl.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress treated her social-media followers to an unbelievably cute photo on Tuesday, featuring her 13-month-old daughter Paloma Michaela flashing a dazzling smile to the camera from her car seat.

“He sent a tiny baby to teach us how to love,” wrote Scorsone, 36, alongside the post. “Wishing you all Christmas miracles and holiday hugs.🎄❤️”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The sweet new snap comes two and a half weeks after the proud mom of two (Scorsone and husband of eight years Rob Giles are also parents to daughter Eliza, 5) shared one of herself and her younger child posing for a holiday-inspired mother-daughter moment.

Caterina Scorsone Instagram

“Arms full of Christmas giggles. Hearts full to bursting. 🎄❤️,” Scorsone captioned the photo, showing little Paloma looking comfy in just a diaper while the actress is dressed in a seasonal-print sweater.

RELATED: Caterina Scorsone Celebrates “Blessings Beyond My Wildest Dreams” with Adorable Photo of Her Daughter

Paloma — whom Scorsone affectionately calls “Pippa” (the nickname “she likes best,” according to the star) — has hit a bevy of milestones since her 2016 birth.

“Hard work paying off. #sunshine #proudmama #superbaby,” the Private Practice alum captioned a June snap featuring a smiling Paloma mastering tummy time.