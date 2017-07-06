‘Trying to Juggle Everything Is Really Difficult’ for Working Mom Cat Deeley: ‘Try and Do the Very Best You Can’

Cat Deeley isn’t one to pretend balancing a family and a career is easy.

During a recent visit to the PEOPLE Now studios, the So You Think You Can Dance host opened up about the realities of being a mom to 17-month-old son Milo while still maintaining her stake in the television world.

“It’s crazy busy, and trying to juggle everything is really difficult,” says Deeley, 40. “Even to be here for a few days I find really hard.”

She adds, “You just have to try and do the very best you can for that day, and then move on to the next day and do the very best you can [then].”

The English actress and singer says her baby boy is “lovely” and that she is “absolutely infatuated and in love with him.” Since she’s become a mom, though, her dynamic has become a bit more regimented.

“You put a lot more pressure on yourself — you worry about so much more,” Deeley admits of how she has changed since Milo was born.

“Everything, you worry about, from social media to what school he should go to,” she continues. “Swimming — like, is the pool okay?”

But alongside the worry, Deeley has learned to stay present. “[You have] to pat those worries to one side sometimes and just enjoy the moment,” she says.