Pregnant Cat Deeley Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Tiny Yellow Bikini by the Beach

Cat Deeley bared her growing baby bump while soaking up the sun during a beach trip on Sunday.

The mother of one, 41, shared a photo of herself sitting on the sand in Malibu, California, during the weekend wearing a yellow floral bikini with sunglasses.

Deeley’s baby bump stole the spotlight as she reclined on a matching yellow towel.

“#sundayfunday 🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠,” she captioned the photo.

Deeley announced her second pregnancy in January on Twitter, writing, “Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

She shares 2-year-old son Milo with husband Patrick Kielty. Their second child is expected in the spring.

In March, the TV personality told Entertainment Tonight she and Kielty “never agree on names.”

“We’re just going to wing it!” she said. “I think I will always win at the end of the day, because I’ve done all the hard work. So I’m just not going to say anything. Let’s not argue about it right now. I’ll just win when it comes up, right?”