There’s a reason that Cat Deeley has an extra glow about her — she’s pregnant again!

The TV host, 41 — who welcomed son Milo in January 2016 with husband Patrick Kielty, 46 — is expecting a second baby in the coming months.

She broke the news on Saturday via Twitter, writing, “Over-the-moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother! Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited.”

Deeley stepped out at Sunday’s Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour in support of Lifetime’s new series This Time Next Year, where she told PEOPLE she’s ready to have her hands full despite how difficult parenting can be.

“I think it’s a hard job — if you want to do a really good job, it’s hard work. If you really care and you really want to make it, you put pressure on yourself. That’s kind of what I think, but I don’t think there’s any other job in the world where you have to put love into every second of it. You can’t coast,” she explained.

Continued Deeley, “But it’s the best job in the world at the same time. And it’s thrilling and funny and cracks up and makes you have this, the most immense feeling of love that you’ve ever had in your life and it’s big feelings. It’s big emotions. It’s not always easy, but the best things in life never are always easy.”

Although Deeley doesn’t particularly enjoy being pregnant, she said they’ve been relatively easy. However, she’s mindful of her lack of coordination while expecting.

“You’re constantly aware that you’re kind of looking after somebody else very much, you know? And I’m clumsy and klutzy, and trip and fall and all those kind of things, so, when it’s just me it’s fine. It doesn’t make any difference, but when there’s somebody else involved, it makes you a little bit more weary,” she said.

The So You Think You Can Dance host is also grateful that she was able to expand her family.

“We definitely wanted to have another baby, but you just don’t know,” she said. “You don’t what’s gonna happen, and I would never be so bold or presumptuous to just assume that you know. You hear all these stories about people really struggling and you just don’t know. And there’s nothing stopping it from being you. So we’re absolutely delighted.”

But most of all, Deeley is excited for Milo to have a little sibling.

She said, “He’ll kind of get what’s going on, but yeah, I have a brother who I absolutely adore, so I’m really pleased.”