Cash Warren Snaps a Selfie with Lookalike Daughter, Jokes He’s ‘Starting to Wonder If She’s Even My Child’

Cash Warren is seeing double!

On Monday, the producer and husband of Jessica Alba shared a photo of himself and the couple’s older daughter Honor Marie, 8½, sporting matching sunglasses — and smiles.

“Her mom thinks we look alike. I don’t see it,” Warren, 38, cheekily captioned the shot. “Starting to wonder if she’s even my child. Have I been duped??!!”

Warren and Alba, 35, have been married since 2008. Recently, the actress sat down with PEOPLE and got candid about parenting the couple’s daughters, admitting that while it might seem like they have it down pat, it’s not always easy.

“I don’t try to pretend like I have all the answers and I certainly don’t think I’m perfect,” said Alba, who also shares Haven Garner, 5½, with Warren. “So when my kids say something, instead of me being so reactive, I think about how I can be better.”

And while it seems like Honor takes after her dad, Haven is definitely more of a mama’s girl.

“Haven likes to mirror me, so even when we take showers, she’ll do everything right after me,” The Honest Company founder explained. “Or when we’re brushing our teeth together, she’ll do exactly the same expression. And when I’m putting my face creams on in the morning, everything that I do, she’ll copy me exactly. It’s so cute.”

“Because you really never think that’s going to happen! Because Honor’s not like that at all, but Havie wants to do everything like me, it’s really sweet.”