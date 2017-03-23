Casey Wilson Expecting Second Child with Husband David Caspe

Casey Wilson has some a-mah-zing news!

The actress announced on her Bitch Sesh podcast Wednesday that she is expecting her second child with writer and producer husband of two years David Caspe. “Some big news on my end, which is that I am pregnant again,” said Wilson, who said she is currently in her second trimester.

“I’m so excited,” the Happy Endings alum continued. “I was feeling so sick for about a month, but now I’m … not feeling great.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Wilson, 36, and Caspe, 38, are already parents to 22-month-old son Max Red.

The couple wed in Ojai, California in May 2014 after two years of dating.