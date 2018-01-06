Carson Daly's Three Children Baked Cookies For Hoda Kotb On Her First Week at Today

Carson Daly‘s children wanted to sweetly congratulate Hoda Kotb – but their dad blew it.

The 44-year-old Today show correspondent shared a sweet photo of cookies that his three children — Jackson James, 8; Etta Jones, 5; London Rose, 3 — baked for Kotb to mark her first week as a co-anchor on the morning news show.

Unfortunately for Kotb and his kids, Daly forgot the delicious sweets at home.

“@hodakotb here are the cookies & sign kids made for you that I forgot to bring into work because I suck. We love you! #SavannahHodaTODAY,” he wrote in the caption.

On Friday, the entire team celebrated Kotb’s first week as co-anchor by sharing a video looking back on some of her most memorable moments on the show.

The video montage also shined a light on one of the most special moments in Kotb’s life — when, at the age of 52, she adopted her daughter Haley Joy Kotb.

“I know she’s excited about doing this new job with the Today show, but nothing compares to the joy that she has received with Haley Joy Kotb,” said co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“The day I adopted Haley was the day that everything else paled in comparison — everything,” Kotb added.