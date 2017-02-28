Carrie Underwood Wants Son Isaiah to ‘Just Be Happy’: ‘I Want Him to Say, “I Had Good Parents” ‘

Carrie Underwood has made her living in music, while husband Mike Fisher‘s career is in sports. But their son might have other plans: in comedy.

“He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it,” the country star, 33, tells PEOPLE of her little boy Isaiah Michael, who turned 2 on Monday. “He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it.”

She continues, “He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.”

The singer recently appeared at the Grammy Awards, where she performed a duet with Keith Urban. But since wrapping her Storyteller Tour in November after a whopping 10 months on the road, Underwood is taking a well-deserved break.

That doesn’t mean her tunes aren’t played throughout her house, though. In fact, Isaiah has a few favorites.

Underwood shares, “He does love ‘Heartbeat,’ and he loves ‘Dirty Laundry’ because I feel like that repetitive [pattern], ‘Dry, dry, dry’ — he likes that. He can sing along with that.”

“He knows it’s my song, no matter what it is,” she continues. “He’s like, ‘Mama!’ ”

Whether her son pursues a career in comedy, music like Mom or hockey like Dad isn’t a concern for Underwood. At the end of the day, the “Church Bells” songstress just wants Isaiah to be happy, and have fond memories of his youth.

“We’re ready to support him in whatever it his that he wants to do and be and whoever he wants to become, but I just want him to be happy,” she says. “I want him to say, ‘I had good parents, I had a good childhood.’ And I just want him to do good things in the world.”