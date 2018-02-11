Fit Family! Carrie Underwood Hits the Gym with 'Her Boys' — Son Isaiah and Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood has the cutest workout buddies!

The country music superstar’s 2½-year-old son Isaiah Michael and husband Mike Fisher — who recently announced he was coming out of retirement to re-join National Hockey League team the Nashville Predators — joined the 34-year-old for a family-filled workout on Saturday.

“My boys make workouts fun,” she wrote on social media alongside snaps from their sweat session, before adding that they also made things “a bit less productive.”

“But that’s ok,” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The “Blown Away” singer has been keeping out of the public eye since she had a “hard fall” on steps outside her home in November, which left her suffering from several injuries, including a broken wrist and “40 and 50 stitches” to her face.

RELATED VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Works Out with New Gym Buddy: Her Son!

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the note obtained by PEOPLE. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Needed 40 Stitches in Her Face: A Plastic Surgeon Explains What That Means

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

On Jan. 19, the star gave another update on her progress.

“Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurthand my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. “Bulldog” for fixing me up!!!,” she updated fans in an Instagram picture just weeks ago, showing an X-ray of her wrist with a flat metal plate and screws that were surgically placed to hold the broken bone as it heals. “I’m good to go!”