Carrie Underwood Works Out with New Gym Buddy: Her Son!

Carrie Underwood has a new gym buddy who is more than willing to help her get in shape.

The 34-year-old singer posted an adorable video of her son Isaiah Michael, 2, helping her stretch out in fire truck PJs. “My workout buddy…mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works!”

“#StayThePath,” she continued. “PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…”

Underwood, who shares her son with husband Mike Fisher, told PEOPLE in February that her son often cracks her up.

“He is a bit of a ham, and he knows it,” the country star said of her little boy. “He knows when he’s being funny. And I’ll start laughing at something, and he’ll keep doing it.”

She continues, “He loves to sing, he loves to dance and he loves to just be kind of a show-off. So I laugh all day, every day.”

Whether her son pursues a career in comedy, music like Mom or hockey like Dad isn’t a concern for Underwood. At the end of the day, the “Church Bells” songstress just wants Isaiah to be happy, and have fond memories of his youth.

“We’re ready to support him in whatever it his that he wants to do and be and whoever he wants to become, but I just want him to be happy,” she said. “I want him to say, ‘I had good parents, I had a good childhood.’ And I just want him to do good things in the world.”