Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Snap of Son Isaiah Meeting a Turtle (and Admits She Prefers Spiders)

Turtle power!

Carrie Underwood‘s 2½-year-old son may like turtles, but the singer isn’t much of a fan.

The 34-year-old shared a sweet Instagram photo on Thursday of little Isaiah Michael leaning in to pet a large turtle — and couldn’t help but share her personal feelings about the animal.

“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle. I’m fine with 🐍 and 🕷s and anything else that most people find scary, but 🐢s are NOT OK,” she began in the photo’s caption.

“(That said I’ll still pull my car over to help one cross the road … even though I don’t like it),” Underwood added. “I’m glad my son doesn’t share my feelings… #turtlesareweird #walkfaster #pleasedontbiteme.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Find Out How Reba McEntire Made Carrie Underwood Cry

The proud mom has always been willing to go to great lengths to make sure her son is happy — including randomly dressing up as a superhero.

In August, Underwood shared an Instagram photo of herself, her husband Mike Fisher and their little guy preparing for bed by donning superhero masks as part of their routine.

“Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house … featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” she wrote in the caption.

Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It's time to be a hero! #PJMasks A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

FROM PEN: The Marvel Cinematic Universe Explained by Shirley Li’s Nerd Map

RELATED GALLERY: Carrie Underwood’s Cutest Family Snaps

Earlier this year, Underwood opened up to PEOPLE about balancing motherhood and her career.

“Our whole life has changed,” she said of herself and Fisher, 37. “I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is.’ ”

She added, “But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family. That’s what it’s all about.”