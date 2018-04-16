Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah Adorably Cheers on Dad Mike Fisher at Nashville Predators Game

If the NHL gave out awards for cutest cheering section, Mike Fisher would be the front runner.

The Nashville Predators center is all smiles in a photo gallery wife Carrie Underwood shared to her Instagram account Sunday, including one shot of the athlete handing the couple’s 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael (held by his uncle) a puck straight from the ice.

Other snaps in the series show Isaiah gazing out at a huge poster of his dad in his hockey uniform, hanging out with a few players, enjoying a bucket of popcorn as he takes in the game and marveling at a larger-than-life image of his mom performing.

“My boys … (and Uncle @budfisher 😜),” the country superstar, 35, captioned the post. “I wonder if he’ll remember seeing his daddy play…I sure hope so. ❤❤❤”

Underwood wasn’t present at Fisher’s Saturday game against the Colorado Avalanche (which the Predators won 5-4) because she was preparing for Sunday’s ACM Awards. During the show, she sang her new single “Cry Pretty” — her first performance since breaking her wrist during a November fall on her front porch.

In January, the country star revealed that in the same accident, she suffered an injury to her face, which resulted in more than 40 stitches. Following the accident, Underwood has kept a low-profile on social media but slowly revealed more of her face in photos over the last month.

Although Underwood missed Saturday’s game, the singer — who has hit the gym on multiple occasions with her husband and son — has been vocal about her support for Fisher’s career.

“This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!” she tweeted after Fisher, 37, announced in January that he would be un-retiring from the NHL.