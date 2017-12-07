Baking Buddies! Carrie Underwood Makes Christmas Cookies (for the First Time!) with Son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood‘s home is full of holiday cheer.

The singer recently got her first taste of a popular seasonal tradition — baking Christmas cookies! — with a little help from her 2½-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

“Made Christmas cookies with the little man today,” Underwood, 34, captioned an Instagram photo gallery of Isaiah squeezing a little extra frosting on a tree-shaped treat from his highchair, plus the finished product.

“I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!” she added. “Newsflash: Isaiah likes frosting (shocker)! 🎄”

Carrie Underwood and son Isaiah's Christmas cookie Carrie Underwood/Instagram

Underwood recently broke her wrist, falling on the steps outside of her home last month shortly following her stint hosting the 2017 CMA Awards.

But her injury and subsequent surgery hasn’t stopped the country superstar from staying positive — in fact, little Isaiah’s help in decorating Christmas cookies is likely only part of the support she’s gotten from her family.

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” Underwood tweeted Nov. 15 following her medical procedure after writing in a tweet earlier that week of husband Mike Fisher, “Glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me.”

Carrie Underwood, son Isaiah and husband Mike Fisher at PJ Masks Live PJ Masks Live

The boys went to @dickssportinggoods and Isaiah just had to give Mama a hug! 📷 by @mfisher1212 #StayThePath #BigHug @caliabycarrie A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Nov 4, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

It seems like aside from the Underwood’s accident, her adorable family has been having a ball lately. In late October, the trio attended PJ Masks Live in Nashville, Tennessee, where they posed with the series’ crime-fighting characters.

“The little man had a blast and the whole cast and crew were so great!” Underwood captioned an Instagram photo series of the event. “And, of course, they put on an amazing show!!”