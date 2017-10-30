Superhero in Training! Carrie Underwood Takes Son Isaiah to See PJ Masks Live - and Pose with the Characters

Carrie Underwood‘s newest title? Supermom.

The country star and husband Mike Fisher recently took their 2½-year-old son Isaiah Michael to see PJ Masks Live in Nashville, Tennessee, where the family of three posed with the series’ crime-fighting characters.

“Spent our Sunday night saving the day with the #PJMasksLive @theryman ❤️,” Underwood, 34, wrote alongside a photo gallery featuring Isaiah meeting Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, also sharing a few action shots from the show.

“The little man had a blast and the whole cast and crew were so great! And, of course, they put on an amazing show!!” added the singer. “Soooo many happy kids (and parents) tonight!”

Isaiah is a longtime fan of PJ Masks. In fact, his love for the Disney Junior animated series is so vast that his parents have incorporated it into their bedtime routine.

“Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house … featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” Underwood captioned an adorable photo gallery in August.

If Isaiah’s future career as a superhero doesn’t quite pan out, he might pursue something in animal care — particularly reptiles!

“Fun fact: the only animal I do NOT like is a turtle. I’m fine with 🐍 and 🕷s and anything else that most people find scary, but 🐢s are NOT OK,” the “Dirty Laundry” singer captioned a photo earlier this month showing the little boy leaning in to give a large turtle a friendly pat.

PJ Masks Live runs nationwide through Dec 6. Tickets are available on Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.