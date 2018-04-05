Carrie Underwood's Sweetest Family Snaps

The country star's family of three – which includes 3-year-old son Isaiah, her first child with husband Mike Fisher – is just too adorable

More
Grace Gavilanes and Maria Yagoda
April 05, 2018 12:15 PM
<p>Three-year-old Isaiah caught his first fish with his dad &mdash; and he couldn&#8217;t be prouder. &#8220;Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself,&#8221; Fisher captioned this sweet shot on Instagram.</p>
pinterest
GONE FISHIN'

Three-year-old Isaiah caught his first fish with his dad — and he couldn’t be prouder. “Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself,” Fisher captioned this sweet shot on Instagram.

Mike Fisher/Instagram
<p>On a trip to Canada, Mike and Isaiah bundled up to get in some father-son time on the toboggan.</p>
pinterest
SLEIGH RIDE

On a trip to Canada, Mike and Isaiah bundled up to get in some father-son time on the toboggan.

<p>&#8220;My heart melts,&#8221; Carrie captioned the sweet clip of Mike reading a book to Isaiah before bed in their pajamas.</p>
pinterest
BEDTIME STORY

“My heart melts,” Carrie captioned the sweet clip of Mike reading a book to Isaiah before bed in their pajamas.

<p>The Fisher family got in the holiday spirit with a freshly baked batch of Christmas cookies. &#8220;I actually don&rsquo;t think I&rsquo;ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!&#8221; Carrie wrote alongside the photo.</p>
pinterest
CHRISTMASTIME

The Fisher family got in the holiday spirit with a freshly baked batch of Christmas cookies. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!” Carrie wrote alongside the photo.

<p>In case you needed proof that Isaiah&#8217;s mom and dad are superheroes, take a peek at <a href="http://people.com/babies/carrie-underwood-son-pj-mask/">Carrie and Mike&#8217;s &#8220;PJ Masks,&#8221; </a>which they don when preparing son Isaiah for bed.&nbsp;&ldquo;Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house&hellip;featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It&rsquo;s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,&rdquo; the singer wrote in the caption.</p>
pinterest
SUPER PARENTS

In case you needed proof that Isaiah’s mom and dad are superheroes, take a peek at Carrie and Mike’s “PJ Masks,” which they don when preparing son Isaiah for bed. “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram
<p>Isaiah clocks in some mother-son time at the gym, where the toddler can be seen working on his yoga moves with mom Carrie.</p>
pinterest
STRETCH IT OUT

Isaiah clocks in some mother-son time at the gym, where the toddler can be seen working on his yoga moves with mom Carrie.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram
<p>Isaiah may not have made it to New Zealand with his famous mom, but he sure did try &mdash; as evidenced <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BNcyCoMDDCb/">by this cute snap</a>.</p>
pinterest
TRAVEL BUDDY

Isaiah may not have made it to New Zealand with his famous mom, but he sure did try — as evidenced by this cute snap.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BPlywzwD4w1/">Bring on the belly rubs!</a> &#8220;I&nbsp;half expected these two to clash, but with lots of carefully watched playtime and working hard to teach both how to treat each other, we&#8217;ve managed to do alright!&#8221; Underwood wrote of her son and dog Penny&#8217;s relationship. &#8220;I even think they might [heart]&nbsp;each other!&#8221;</p>
pinterest
PUPPY LOVE

Bring on the belly rubs! “I half expected these two to clash, but with lots of carefully watched playtime and working hard to teach both how to treat each other, we’ve managed to do alright!” Underwood wrote of her son and dog Penny’s relationship. “I even think they might [heart] each other!”

Carrie Underwood/Instagram
<p>Isaiah runs around the park while&nbsp;the Grammy winner documents the sweet moment.</p>
pinterest
PLAYTIME

Isaiah runs around the park while the Grammy winner documents the sweet moment.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram
<p>The famous mom has definitely mastered multitasking. &#8220;He doesn&#8217;t care that Mommy had to get ready for a show&#8230;all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle&#8230;and I was more than happy to comply,&#8221;<a href="http://people.com/babies/carrie-underwood-does-hair-and-makeup-while-cuddling-son/"> she captioned a dressing room photo</a>.</p>
pinterest
CUDDLE & CURL

The famous mom has definitely mastered multitasking. “He doesn’t care that Mommy had to get ready for a show…all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle…and I was more than happy to comply,” she captioned a dressing room photo.

Carrie Underwood/Instagram
<p>Isaiah got to <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BMDNICajGMB/">&#8220;take in&#8221;</a> New York City in October.</p>
pinterest
WHOLE NEW WORLD

Isaiah got to “take in” New York City in October.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>&#8220;Some mornings, pants are optional&#8230;even when the fedora is not. Just kidding, we had a blowout. #KeepingItReal #momlife,&#8221; the singer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BI-OEUvDvBs/">captioned a photo </a>from her morning struggles.</p>
pinterest
BABY BATTLES

“Some mornings, pants are optional…even when the fedora is not. Just kidding, we had a blowout. #KeepingItReal #momlife,” the singer captioned a photo from her morning struggles.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>Underwood had flawless plans for her first Mother&#8217;s Day. &#8220;Plans for today: snuggle with this handsome guy. That is all. Pretty sure it&#8217;s going to be a great day!&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BFJhDl2rqjr/">she said on Instagram</a>.</p>
pinterest
MAMA TIME

Underwood had flawless plans for her first Mother’s Day. “Plans for today: snuggle with this handsome guy. That is all. Pretty sure it’s going to be a great day!” she said on Instagram.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>The <i>Sesame Street</i> fan<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BLBuEdsDKed/"> gave Elmo a sweet hug</a> during a visit to Sesame Place.</p>
pinterest
JUST TICKLED

The Sesame Street fan gave Elmo a sweet hug during a visit to Sesame Place.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>&#8220;He soaks in the sunshine &hellip; and I realize that he is mine &hellip; I don&#8217;t deserve such sweetness,&#8221; Underwood, 34, <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2016/07/21/carrie-underwood-son-isaiah-sun-photo-such-sweetness/">captioned&nbsp;a photo</a> of Isaiah laughing, which she posted to her Instagram.</p>
pinterest
SUMMER LOVIN'

“He soaks in the sunshine … and I realize that he is mine … I don’t deserve such sweetness,” Underwood, 34, captioned a photo of Isaiah laughing, which she posted to her Instagram.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram; Todd Williamson/Getty Images
<p>At <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/10/14/carrie-underwood-mom-guilt-breastfeeding-people-cover-story/">seven months old</a>, Isaiah played with his toys while wearing a pumpkin-esque mask.</p>
pinterest
PLAYTIME!

At seven months old, Isaiah played with his toys while wearing a pumpkin-esque mask.

Courtesy Carrie Underwood
<p>Seen here flipping through a picture book, Underwood and Fisher&#8217;s little one sported a gingham print shirt to tackle on reading time.</p>
pinterest
LIL' BOOKWORM

Seen here flipping through a picture book, Underwood and Fisher’s little one sported a gingham print shirt to tackle on reading time.

Heather Pohlman
<p>Although this photo finds Underwood and her son on a rare getaway, it doesn&#8217;t compare to the dream vacation <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/10/14/carrie-underwood-mom-guilt-breastfeeding-people-cover-story/">the singer has in mind</a> for her son. &#8220;I want to take him to Disney World when he&#8217;s 5,&#8221; she says.</p>
pinterest
PARADISE, FOUND

Although this photo finds Underwood and her son on a rare getaway, it doesn’t compare to the dream vacation the singer has in mind for her son. “I want to take him to Disney World when he’s 5,” she says.

Courtesy Carrie Underwood
<p>&#8220;[Mike] is a great dad,&#8221; the country star <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/10/14/carrie-underwood-mom-guilt-breastfeeding-people-cover-story/">told PEOPLE</a>. &#8220;My trust in him has only gotten deeper.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
A CANDID MOMENT

“[Mike] is a great dad,” the country star told PEOPLE. “My trust in him has only gotten deeper.”

Courtesy Carrie Underwood
<p>Isaiah took a turn at a baby piano, proving that his Grammy-winning mom&#8217;s penchant for music <em>definitely</em> runs in the family.</p>
pinterest
LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON

Isaiah took a turn at a baby piano, proving that his Grammy-winning mom’s penchant for music definitely runs in the family.

Heather Pohlman
<p>&#8220;I don&#8217;t think Mike would be like, &#8216;We failed!&#8217; if he doesn&#8217;t play hockey,&#8221; Underwood <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/10/14/carrie-underwood-mom-guilt-breastfeeding-people-cover-story/">told PEOPLE</a> of her son, pictured here wearing his dad&#8217;s hockey jersey.</p>
pinterest
STEP BY STEP

“I don’t think Mike would be like, ‘We failed!’ if he doesn’t play hockey,” Underwood told PEOPLE of her son, pictured here wearing his dad’s hockey jersey.

Heather Pohlman
<p>Isaiah squeezed in a much-needed nap session by a window.</p>
pinterest
NAP TIME

Isaiah squeezed in a much-needed nap session by a window.

Courtesy Carrie Underwood
<p>&#8220;Right now he&#8217;s such a blank canvas,&#8221; the singer <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/10/14/carrie-underwood-mom-guilt-breastfeeding-people-cover-story/">told PEOPLE</a> of Isaiah.</p>
pinterest
MOMMY & ME

“Right now he’s such a blank canvas,” the singer told PEOPLE of Isaiah.

Courtesy Carrie Underwood
<p>&#8220;We want him to have a good, hardworking heart,&#8221; Underwood <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2015/10/14/carrie-underwood-mom-guilt-breastfeeding-people-cover-story/">said of her and Fisher&#8217;s wishes</a> for their son, pictured here taking a nap with dad.</p>
pinterest
HIGH HOPES

“We want him to have a good, hardworking heart,” Underwood said of her and Fisher’s wishes for their son, pictured here taking a nap with dad.

Courtesy Carrie Underwood
<p>&#8220;Enjoy it, baby boy&#8230;when you&#8217;re an adult, sticking your face in the bowl to lick the bottom is &#8216;frowned upon,&#8217; &#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BMup8MejcOP/">Underwood jokingly warned </a>her son, who is clearly passionate about food.</p>
pinterest
EVERY LAST DROP

“Enjoy it, baby boy…when you’re an adult, sticking your face in the bowl to lick the bottom is ‘frowned upon,’ ” Underwood jokingly warned her son, who is clearly passionate about food.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>Isaiah inherited Fisher&#8217;s perfect selfie technique.</p>
pinterest
LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Isaiah inherited Fisher’s perfect selfie technique.

Source: Mike Fisher Instagram
<p>In January, Isaiah came face-to-face with a very special <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BA-_uXprqlj/">&#8220;new friend.&#8221;</a></p>
pinterest
WILD THING

In January, Isaiah came face-to-face with a very special “new friend.”

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
<p>Isaiah and his dad got a bit sleepy during the little one&#8217;s first trip to Mom&#8217;s band rehearsal.</p>
pinterest
SNOOZE CREW

Isaiah and his dad got a bit sleepy during the little one’s first trip to Mom’s band rehearsal.

Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram
1 of 29

Advertisement
1 of 28 Mike Fisher/Instagram

GONE FISHIN'

Three-year-old Isaiah caught his first fish with his dad — and he couldn’t be prouder. “Little man got this one with his first cast today and reeled it in himself,” Fisher captioned this sweet shot on Instagram.

Advertisement
2 of 28

SLEIGH RIDE

On a trip to Canada, Mike and Isaiah bundled up to get in some father-son time on the toboggan.

3 of 28

BEDTIME STORY

“My heart melts,” Carrie captioned the sweet clip of Mike reading a book to Isaiah before bed in their pajamas.

Advertisement
4 of 28

CHRISTMASTIME

The Fisher family got in the holiday spirit with a freshly baked batch of Christmas cookies. “I actually don’t think I’ve ever made Christmas cookies before but this will definitely be a new tradition in the Fisher household!” Carrie wrote alongside the photo.

Advertisement
5 of 28 Carrie Underwood/Instagram

SUPER PARENTS

In case you needed proof that Isaiah’s mom and dad are superheroes, take a peek at Carrie and Mike’s “PJ Masks,” which they don when preparing son Isaiah for bed. “Just a typical Thursday night at the Fisher house…featuring Catboy, Gekko and Owlette! It’s time to be a hero! #PJMasks,” the singer wrote in the caption.

Advertisement
6 of 28 Carrie Underwood/Instagram

STRETCH IT OUT

Isaiah clocks in some mother-son time at the gym, where the toddler can be seen working on his yoga moves with mom Carrie.

Advertisement
7 of 28 Carrie Underwood/Instagram

TRAVEL BUDDY

Isaiah may not have made it to New Zealand with his famous mom, but he sure did try — as evidenced by this cute snap.

Advertisement
8 of 28 Carrie Underwood/Instagram

PUPPY LOVE

Bring on the belly rubs! “I half expected these two to clash, but with lots of carefully watched playtime and working hard to teach both how to treat each other, we’ve managed to do alright!” Underwood wrote of her son and dog Penny’s relationship. “I even think they might [heart] each other!”

Advertisement
9 of 28 Carrie Underwood/Instagram

PLAYTIME

Isaiah runs around the park while the Grammy winner documents the sweet moment.

Advertisement
10 of 28 Carrie Underwood/Instagram

CUDDLE & CURL

The famous mom has definitely mastered multitasking. “He doesn’t care that Mommy had to get ready for a show…all he knows is that he woke up cranky from his nap and needed a cuddle…and I was more than happy to comply,” she captioned a dressing room photo.

Advertisement
11 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

WHOLE NEW WORLD

Isaiah got to “take in” New York City in October.

Advertisement
12 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

BABY BATTLES

“Some mornings, pants are optional…even when the fedora is not. Just kidding, we had a blowout. #KeepingItReal #momlife,” the singer captioned a photo from her morning struggles.

Advertisement
13 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

MAMA TIME

Underwood had flawless plans for her first Mother’s Day. “Plans for today: snuggle with this handsome guy. That is all. Pretty sure it’s going to be a great day!” she said on Instagram.

Advertisement
14 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

JUST TICKLED

The Sesame Street fan gave Elmo a sweet hug during a visit to Sesame Place.

Advertisement
15 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram; Todd Williamson/Getty Images

SUMMER LOVIN'

“He soaks in the sunshine … and I realize that he is mine … I don’t deserve such sweetness,” Underwood, 34, captioned a photo of Isaiah laughing, which she posted to her Instagram.

Advertisement
16 of 28 Courtesy Carrie Underwood

PLAYTIME!

At seven months old, Isaiah played with his toys while wearing a pumpkin-esque mask.

Advertisement
17 of 28 Heather Pohlman

LIL' BOOKWORM

Seen here flipping through a picture book, Underwood and Fisher’s little one sported a gingham print shirt to tackle on reading time.

Advertisement
18 of 28 Courtesy Carrie Underwood

PARADISE, FOUND

Although this photo finds Underwood and her son on a rare getaway, it doesn’t compare to the dream vacation the singer has in mind for her son. “I want to take him to Disney World when he’s 5,” she says.

Advertisement
19 of 28 Courtesy Carrie Underwood

A CANDID MOMENT

“[Mike] is a great dad,” the country star told PEOPLE. “My trust in him has only gotten deeper.”

Advertisement
20 of 28 Heather Pohlman

LIKE MOTHER, LIKE SON

Isaiah took a turn at a baby piano, proving that his Grammy-winning mom’s penchant for music definitely runs in the family.

Advertisement
21 of 28 Heather Pohlman

STEP BY STEP

“I don’t think Mike would be like, ‘We failed!’ if he doesn’t play hockey,” Underwood told PEOPLE of her son, pictured here wearing his dad’s hockey jersey.

Advertisement
22 of 28 Courtesy Carrie Underwood

NAP TIME

Isaiah squeezed in a much-needed nap session by a window.

Advertisement
23 of 28 Courtesy Carrie Underwood

MOMMY & ME

“Right now he’s such a blank canvas,” the singer told PEOPLE of Isaiah.

Advertisement
24 of 28 Courtesy Carrie Underwood

HIGH HOPES

“We want him to have a good, hardworking heart,” Underwood said of her and Fisher’s wishes for their son, pictured here taking a nap with dad.

Advertisement
25 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

EVERY LAST DROP

“Enjoy it, baby boy…when you’re an adult, sticking your face in the bowl to lick the bottom is ‘frowned upon,’ ” Underwood jokingly warned her son, who is clearly passionate about food.

Advertisement
26 of 28 Source: Mike Fisher Instagram

LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON

Isaiah inherited Fisher’s perfect selfie technique.

Advertisement
27 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

WILD THING

In January, Isaiah came face-to-face with a very special “new friend.”

Advertisement
28 of 28 Source: Carrie Underwood Instagram

SNOOZE CREW

Isaiah and his dad got a bit sleepy during the little one’s first trip to Mom’s band rehearsal.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now