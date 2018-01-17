Carrie Coon is pregnant!

PEOPLE confirms the actress, 36, and husband Tracy Letts, 52, whom she costars in The Post with, are expecting their first child.

Coon debuted her baby bump at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 11 but did not confirm the baby news until Tuesday.

“It’s true!” she tweeted.

The couple, who wed in 2013, tied the knot one year after appearing together in the Broadway production Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? for which Letts, 52, won a Tony award for his portrayal of George in the revival.

They met while working at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, where Tracy debuted his 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, August: Osage County.

Their baby news is the cherry on top for Coon, who had a very big 2017.

In addition to acting in the Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks-headlined The Post alongside her husband, Coon also starred on TV hits The Leftovers and Fargo.

Meanwhile, Letts also had a great year, earning an outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture nomination for this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role in Lady Bird.

On the trajectory of her career this past year, Coon told Entertainment Weekly in December that she often consults with her husband on the next project before signing on.

“I’ll always come back to good writing. I’m married to a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, so we’re very snobby,” she joked. “And while I’ve had some intriguing things come my way, I haven’t found quite the right fit yet, but I guess I’ll know when I see it. But it won’t be something I’ve done before. It will be scary for me and challenge me. That’s the goal, anyway.”