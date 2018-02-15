Some people really do find love — and a baby carriage! — in paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass welcomed a healthy baby girl, Isabella Evelyn Bass, on Thursday, Feb. 15, the couple exclusively reveals to PEOPLE.

She was born at 1:58 p.m., measuring 18¾ inches long and weighing 6 lbs., 8 oz.

“It was a perfect birth, no problems at all. We were supposed to induce her today but Carly’s water broke 15 minutes before our alarm went off so Bella is setting her own birthday!” Bass said in a statement. “Carly is recovering well and the baby has had her eyes open for hours. I cried a lot during the birth! We are smitten and cannot stop kissing, cuddling and adoring her.”

Waddell, 32, and Bass met on season 3 of the ABC reality series. The two tied the knot last June in the same place they fell in love: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, televising their wedding on season 4 of BIP.

Puerto Vallarta is also where Waddell and Bass, 35, found out that they were expecting. In August, the pair told PEOPLE exclusively that Waddell was pregnant with their first child.

“It was a great surprise, it’s a great little miracle,” Waddell told Entertainment Tonight. “I was a little late … We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, ‘What does that even say?’ So we Googled it.”

Waddell and Bass have been enjoying every minute of their journey, sharing moments from both their Hawaiian babymoon and sweet baby shower, plus Waddell’s baby-bump progress on Instagram and Twitter.

Fellow Bachelor Nation members Jade Roper Tolbert, Juelia Kinney and Kaitlyn Bristowe attended the shower, giving their loving support and best wishes to the soon-to-be family of three.

The couple announced their baby girl’s name in January. While Waddell wouldn’t allow Bass to name their daughter Evan, they were both overjoyed to reveal her moniker, explaining that they would call the newborn Bella for short.

“My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her,” Bass said at the time.

Bella is Waddell’s first child and Bass’ fourth. His other three children — Nathan, Liam and Ensley — are from a previous relationship.