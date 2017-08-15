Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Talk 'Surprise' Pregnancy: 'It's a Great Little Miracle'

For Bachelor in Paradise alums Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, the news of their first child on the way together was potentially as much a surprise to them as it was to their fans.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight Monday — the same day season 4 of BIP kicked off its two-night premiere — the newlyweds said they found out about Waddell’s pregnancy while in Mexico, right after their June wedding.

“It was a great surprise, it’s a great little miracle,” says Waddell, 31. “I was a little late … We took a pregnancy test in Mexico, and we saw the thing [in Spanish] and were like, ‘What does that even say?’ So we Googled it.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Bachelor in Paradise Stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Tropical Nuptials

The moment the parents-to-be saw the positive pregnancy test wasn’t caught on camera (“That was for us alone,” Waddell says, laughing), but they say they should know the sex of the baby very soon.

“We actually just took a blood test because we want to know really fast!” Waddell shares. “So we should know in the next like, week or two.”

“[We need] to start planning!” adds Bass, who is already dad to three sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley. “I mean, we got things to buy!”

Wearing festive off the shoulder ruffles because Bachelor in Paradise is on today and we are SO EXCITED!!! #bip photocred @nazperez 😘 A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

FROM PEN: Ali Fedotowsky-Manno Admits She Will “Definitely Support” Baby Molly If She Wants To Be The Bachelorette!

RELATED: Surprise! Bachelor in Paradise‘s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The spouses are already talking baby names, though — well, one name, which could be used for a boy or a girl. “He’s telling everyone it’s going to be named Evan,” Waddell says of her husband.

“I think that’s so confusing. If I’m mad, and I’m like, ‘Evan!’ and then you both run in like, ‘What?’ that’s so confusing,” she explains.

“I’ve got time, I’ll wear you down,” Bass jokes.

Bachelor in Paradise season 4 continues its two-night premiere — which will include scenes from Waddell and Bass’ wedding — Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST on ABC.