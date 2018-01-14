Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Reveal Baby Girl's Name

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have picked out the perfect name for their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in June after finding love on Bachelor in Paradise, revealed on Instagram, Sunday, that they will be naming their baby girl Isabella Evelyn.

“Well folks, I lost the battle to name our baby girl Evan but I won the war with the name: ‘Isabella Evelyn Bass,'” the proud dad, 35, captioned a photo in their daughter’s whimsical nursery. “My sweet Grandma Bass was named Evelyn and she was the best and I hope that our daughter is fierce like her.”

Waddell, who showed off her growing belly in a flower print shirt, revealed their daughter’s nickname will be “Bella.”

“Evan and I are SO EXCITED to reveal our little angels name on the sweetest new born blanket from @shophighway3 !” the 32-year-old reality star captioned the photo, advertising the blanket company. “Her full name will be Isabella (Bella for short 😍) Evelyn Bass, and we love her so much already! Can’t believe in about one month we will be wrapping her up in this soft, cuddly little number!”

In August, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the duo were expecting their first child together. Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

“We are so happy to be expanding our family as we welcome Baby Bass in 2018,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

Waddell and Bass enjoyed a tropical getaway to Hawaii back in November for their babymoon.

Bass captioned a beach selfie, “Thank you to whichever Kardashian invented baby moons which are apparently a thing AND I AM HERE FOR IT.”

Waddell also shared a slew of photos from the vacation, captioned a shot where she was wading in the water, “Mommy and baby are in their Happy Place.”