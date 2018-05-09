Carly Waddell's Husband Evan Bass Said, 'Don't Be a Hero, Get the Epidural!' During Childbirth

Before her daughter Isabella “Bella” Evelyn‘s Feb. 15 birth, Carly Waddell was scheduled to be induced that very day — but her baby girl had other plans.

“We were supposed to leave at 5:30 so we were waking up at 4:45, and at 4:30 I realized that my water had broken,” the new mom tells PeopleTV in an exclusive sit-down with husband Evan Bass, whom she met during their 2016 stint on Bachelor in Paradise and wed last June.

“I was like, ‘This girl is already trying to be in charge,’ ” jokes Waddell, 32. “She’s like, ‘I know you’re trying to induce me, but I’ve got this. I’m doing it on my own.’ And that’s very like me.”

“Just like her mom,” agrees Bass, 35, who has three sons from a previous relationship.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell

RELATED: Bachelor Producer Remembers Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ First Date After Couple Welcomes Daughter

Waddell recalls experiencing a “super quick” delivery process after getting her epidural, which she opted in to on the encouragement of her husband.

“Evan was like, ‘Don’t be the hero, get the epidural!’ and I was like, ‘Okay!’ ” she says. “So I got the epidural and felt amazing.”

Watch the full episode of People Features: Carly Waddell & Evan Bass — Bachelor to Baby streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

After Waddell felt “some pressure,” her nurse was surprised her cervix had dilated to 9 centimeters after it having been only 4 the last time she’d checked.

“I was like, ‘What?!’ So that was pretty crazy because it just happened so fast,” she explains.

Carly Waddell, Evan Bass and daughter Isabella

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Bachelor in Paradise Star Carly Waddell’s Whimsical Baby Shower



Bass tells PEOPLE Bella’s cord was initially wrapped around her neck and she looked purple, but once the doctor got a good look at her, all bets were off.

“[The doctor] grabbed her by the torso and was like, ‘She’s strong,’ ” he says, recalling “the strongest cry” from his daughter right after that moment. “It was so perfect. I love that the first words said about Bella [were] that she’s strong.”