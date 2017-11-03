Bachelor in Paradise Alum's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Enjoy Babymoon in Hawaii

Parents-to-be in Paradise!

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass have been enjoying their babymoon in Maui, Hawaii, and the couple shared photos from their vacation on Instagram and Twitter Thursday.

“Mommy and baby are in their Happy Place,” Waddell, 32, captioned a photo of herself on the beach wearing a Topshop bathing suit with her baby bump on display.

“Thank you to whichever Kardashian invented baby moons which are apparently a thing AND I AM HERE FOR IT,” Bass, 34, wrote along with a snap of the pair.

In August, the Bachelor in Paradise alums told PEOPLE exclusively that they were expecting their first child, two months after they tied the knot where they found love last summer: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Waddell and Bass will be welcoming a baby girl in early 2018.

Their baby on the way will be Waddell’s first child and Bass’ fourth.

The couple currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with Bass’ three sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley.