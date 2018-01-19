Inside Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell and Evan Bass' Baby Shower for Daughter on the Way

For Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, parenthood is just one month away — and it’s time to celebrate!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums were joined by their loved ones at a sweet shower on Sunday ahead of the arrival of their first child: a baby girl they revealed would be named Isabella Evelyn.

“I’m feeling a little nervous but mostly excited,” the mom-to-be, 32, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive video of the whimsical, pink-powered event.

“It’s like a month away or sooner, or maybe later, but I’m going with hopefully a month or sooner just mostly because I want her to come out as fast as possible. I’m excited to meet her,” adds Waddell.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Carly Waddell/Instagram

Carly Waddell's baby shower Carly Waddell/Instagram

Carly Waddell's baby shower Carly Waddell/Instagram

On hand to help the couple celebrate? Fellow Bachelor Nation members Jade Roper Tolbert, Juelia Kinney and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who couldn’t be happier for their friend.

“Now my baby and her baby get to be best friends and it’s just a really exciting and beautiful thing that’s happening,” says Roper Tolbert, 31, who welcomed daughter Emerson Avery with husband Tanner Tolbert in August. “Carly and I already have the next 18 years of our daughters’ lives planned out together.”

Chimes in Bristowe, 32, “I think Carly has just grown into such a woman and she knows who she is and I feel like I’ve watched it all happen. I said, ‘Carly, I’m the best babysitter — I love babies, I’m all about it — so call me anytime.’ ”

“I was excited to see all the people that I love and share this moment with everyone,” Waddell says. “I never really actually thought I would ever get pregnant — it was a surprise to everybody — but that this happened and that I’m now this pregnant and that she’s coming is just wild.”

The couple’s moms are overjoyed, too, with Maryanne Waddell sharing, “I think she’s going to be great. I’m not worried. I feel like she’s ready.”

“Evan has a special love for babies — he absolutely loves babies,” chimes in Carla Bass.

Waddell says the fairy-inspired day was “awesome” and “very girly” — perfect for their little girl. Says Bass, 35, “It was surreal watching Carly open these presents. It was like watching a movie or something. It was really fun.”

The couple confirm they’ll call their daughter Bella for short — “Because she’s a princess,” according to her dad, and “like Belle,” as her mom puts it.

“Bachelor Nation loves success stories. You go on the show and you want to find someone and you want to fall in love and you want to have a family and so then they see it happening and they’re so rooting for that,” Waddell adds.

“We’ve had a really big year,” she continues. “We got married this year and now we’re having a baby, so I think they’re all just like, ‘Yeah, you go, guys!’ “