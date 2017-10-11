It’s a boy for Carly Patterson!

The 2004 Summer Olympics champ welcomed her first child with husband Mark Caldwell on Tuesday, Oct. 10, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Son Graham Mitchell Caldwell was born at 12:39 p.m., weighing 9 lbs., 9 oz., and measuring 20¼ inches long.

“He’s absolutely perfect! Best day ever,” the new mom tells PEOPLE.

The new bundle of joy — whose impending arrival Patterson revealed in April — comes after the spouses of almost five years opened up about the challenges they’ve faced in expanding their family.

“Those closest to us know we have struggled to get pregnant for quite some time and were wondering if this would ever happen for us,” the 29-year-old athlete captioned her announcement on Instagram.

“Mark and I could not be more overjoyed for our little miracle and we cannot wait to start this journey of parenthood!”

Speaking to PEOPLE exclusively following her pregnancy news, Patterson explained that she and her husband tried to conceive for a year before turning to fertility treatments. She got pregnant after an initial round, but suffered a miscarriage.

“That was really difficult, and I ended up having to have a couple [dilation and curretage surgeries] after that,” she recalled, revealing that she and Caldwell used intrauterine insemination (IUI), which worked on the third try.

In the meantime, though, the couple dealt with the frustration of seeing friends conceive seemingly without difficulty. “We watched all of them get pregnant, no problem,” she said. “Then we watched their kids be born. Now we’ve watched their kids turn 1, and we’re over here like, ‘We’re still trying.’ ”

In August, Patterson enjoyed a gender-neutral baby shower thrown in her honor by Jessica Blackmon and friends Kaitlin Mitchell, Megan Haught and Kyla Dowlen, whom Patterson participated in gymnastics with growing up.

“It was absolutely beautiful and so elegant,” the then-mom-to-be told PEOPLE following the event, sharing exclusive photos from the festive day. “More than I could have imagined. I had been to so many friends’ baby showers and I was starting to wonder if I would ever get to have a baby shower of my own one day.”

Added Patterson, “It was emotional and so amazing to celebrate Baby Caldwell with all my friends. This baby is incredibly loved already and we can’t wait to meet him/her in a few weeks!”