Olympic Gymnast Carly Patterson Celebrates Gender-Neutral Baby Shower – See the Photos!

Carly Patterson‘s got all the goods — now she just needs the baby!

The retired Olympic gymnast was the guest of honor Saturday at a gender-neutral shower thrown in Prosper, Texas, by Jessica Blackmon and friends Kaitlin Mitchell, Megan Haught and Kyla Dowlen, whom Patterson participated in gymnastics with growing up.

“It was absolutely beautiful and so elegant,” the mom-to-be, 29, tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos from the memorable day. “More than I could have imagined. I had been to so many friends’ baby showers and I was starting to wonder if I would ever get to have a baby shower of my own one day.”

To mark the occasion of Patterson and husband Mark Caldwell‘s first little one on the way, the 2004 Summer Olympics champ and her 30 guests were treated to a delicious spread of mini chicken salad and turkey croissants, fruit, salad and crackers with assorted spreads.

Between bites, everyone played the “clothespin game,” where you couldn’t say the word “baby” or one of your pins would be taken. Everyone also threw in their guesses for whether Patterson’s bundle of joy will be a boy or a girl.

For dessert, the hosts served chocolate-covered strawberries and Nothing Bundt Cakes — plus mimosas.

Patterson opened a bevy of thoughtful gifts, including sports-team onesies, décor for the baby’s nursery, stuffed animals and a cute sign reading “Welcome to My Crib” — but one special item stood out.

“When I was little, my mom stitched a needlepoint picture with a saying on it for my room,” Patterson tells PEOPLE of her favorite present.

“She had it re-framed and matted for my baby’s room,” the mom-to-be explains of the sweet gesture.

The athlete — outfitted in a long blue dress that showed off her baby bump — was touched by the generosity of her loved ones (aside from hosting, Blackmon also handled all the décor!), and is more than ready for the arrival of her first child in October.

“It was emotional and so amazing to celebrate Baby Caldwell with all my friends,” Patterson says. “This baby is incredibly loved already and we can’t wait to meet him/her in a few weeks!”